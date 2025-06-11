Nyesom Wike's alleged voice has been reportedly captured in a viral video invoking divine intervention in a jet said to have experienced engine failure

The incident was said to have happened 15 minutes after the jet took off, and it was at 34,000 feet in the air

According to a report, the incident involved a Bombardier Global Express 5000/6000 series jet, which is valued at N15 billion

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been allegedly screamed "Blood of Jesus", as a plane carrying him reportedly suffered engine failure 15 minutes after taking off.

The minister's voice was captured in a viral video clip showing the inside of an aeroplane with its pilots speaking in the background of the alleged Wike's voice praying profusely.

Moment Nyesom Wike reportedly survives plane crash Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Nyesom Wike: N15bn jet experiences engine failure

According to Tell Magazine, the incident involved a Bombardier Global Express 5000/6000 series jet, which is valued at N15 billion. It experienced the sudden failure of the engine at 34,000 feet.

The pilots were seen struggling to stabilise the aircraft as the alleged Wike's voice was invoking divine intervention. Some of the divine intervention words captured in the voice are: “Satan, you are a liar!”, “Father, Father! Oh, Jehovah”, “Blood of Jesus! Father, it is time to prove yourself!”, “Jesus, you are in charge!”, “Save my soul, save my soul, save my soul!”.

How Nigerians react to the alleged Wike's voice

The trending video has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Nelson Harrison commented:

"They ought to have had the flight attendants move him to the back because he’s voice might cause panic to the pilots."

Sefiu Kehinde wrote:

"Agreed that the man could cause panic with that high gruffy pitch of a voice, but if na you in that situation, you go sit down dey smile? Plane crash na your mate? Man's just helping the way he can. His own, even small self. The pilots should be grateful to say no be Naija woman."

Alleged plane engine failure: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's voice captured in viral video Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Another Nigerian with the handle reacted:

"The only problem with Nigerians, instead of finding a solution, they will start disturbing someone with prayers."

Chuks Ezeilo said:

"Pilots are trained for this situation. The plane would fly and land safely on one engine. What the training did not include was a cockerel cackling at the top of its voice an creating a real distraction and more danger than the lost engine."

Jeff George tweeted:

"This man was crying like a baby. Nigerian politicians are not even ashamed."

The video of the moment is here:

Tinubu mentions those people Wike should avoid

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies.

The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng