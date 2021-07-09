Angeline Appel's biography: age, ethnicity, partner, career

Angeline Appel is a renowned American actress. She has made a name for herself in the acting scene since she joined the industry in 2012. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows, some of her most popular roles being in the 2015 movie Babysitter's Black Book and the TV series Shameless.

The actress began her acting career when she was only 19 and is stopping at nothing in building her career in the entertainment industry. Though she was born in Miami, she grew up in Puerto Rico. What else is known about her?

Angeline Appel's biography

Angeline Fioridella Appel was born on August 9, 1993. As of 2021, Angeline Appel's age is 27.

The 27-year-old was born in Miami, Florida, but was raised in Puerto Rico. Angeline Appel's ethnicity is white. Her mother is called Caroline Appel.

Education

Appel attended the New World School of the Arts, where she graduated in 2011.

Angeline Appel's career

Appel's acting career started in 2012 when she landed a role in the romantic drama Step Up Revolution (Step Up 4: Miami Heat) as a mob dancer. She has appeared in several movies and TV shows since then. Angeline Appel's Shameless role as Brina is one of her most popular roles.

Here are some of the talented actress' credits.

Step Up Revolution (2012) as a Mob Dancer

(2012) as a Mob Dancer Gang Related (2014) as Elena

(2014) as Elena Happyland (2014) as Samara

(2014) as Samara Babysitter's Black Book (2015) as Rachel

(2015) as Rachel Broken Promise (2016) as Young Mina

(2016) as Young Mina Shameless (2016) as Brina

(2016) as Brina Recovery Road (2016) as Young Cynthia Molina

(2016) as Young Cynthia Molina The Fosters (2016) as Ari

(2016) as Ari Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016) as Christina

(2016) as Christina Daya: Words (2017) as Angeline

(2017) as Angeline The Ranch (2017) as Jessie

(2017) as Jessie Vandal (2019) as Rachel Lipman

(2019) as Rachel Lipman Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare (2019) as Katie

(2019) as Katie The Unhealer (2020) as Sarah

Is Angeline Appel dating?

The actress is currently thought to be single. She was previously in a relationship with a fellow actor named Peyton Meyer. The couple had been together since 2018 and lived together in Los Angeles for over two years. They did not share about their breakup or what led to their decision to go their separate ways.

What happened between Noah Centineo and Angeline Appel?

Before her relationship with Peyton, Appel had dated the famous actor Noah Centineo. Angeline Appel and Noah Centineo dated for two years before they parted but did not share the reason for their breakup.

Angeline Appel is a talented actress who has been doing excellently in her career since her debut in 2012. Her great passion and dedication keep paving the way for her to make great strides in the future.

