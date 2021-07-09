Angeline Appel's biography: age, ethnicity, partner, career
Angeline Appel is a renowned American actress. She has made a name for herself in the acting scene since she joined the industry in 2012. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows, some of her most popular roles being in the 2015 movie Babysitter's Black Book and the TV series Shameless.
The actress began her acting career when she was only 19 and is stopping at nothing in building her career in the entertainment industry. Though she was born in Miami, she grew up in Puerto Rico. What else is known about her?
Profile summary
- Full name: Angeline Fioridella Appel
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: August 9, 1993
- Age: 27 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Career: Actress
- Height in feet and inches: 5'6
- Height in cm: 168
- Weight in lb: 121
- Weight in kg: 55
- Body measurements: 32-24-35 inches
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Education: New World School of the Arts
- Mother: Catherine Appel
- Instagram: @broadwaybarbie
Angeline Appel's biography
Angeline Fioridella Appel was born on August 9, 1993. As of 2021, Angeline Appel's age is 27.
The 27-year-old was born in Miami, Florida, but was raised in Puerto Rico. Angeline Appel's ethnicity is white. Her mother is called Caroline Appel.
Education
Appel attended the New World School of the Arts, where she graduated in 2011.
Angeline Appel's career
Appel's acting career started in 2012 when she landed a role in the romantic drama Step Up Revolution (Step Up 4: Miami Heat) as a mob dancer. She has appeared in several movies and TV shows since then. Angeline Appel's Shameless role as Brina is one of her most popular roles.
Here are some of the talented actress' credits.
- Step Up Revolution (2012) as a Mob Dancer
- Gang Related (2014) as Elena
- Happyland (2014) as Samara
- Babysitter's Black Book (2015) as Rachel
- Broken Promise (2016) as Young Mina
- Shameless (2016) as Brina
- Recovery Road (2016) as Young Cynthia Molina
- The Fosters (2016) as Ari
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016) as Christina
- Daya: Words (2017) as Angeline
- The Ranch (2017) as Jessie
- Vandal (2019) as Rachel Lipman
- Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare (2019) as Katie
- The Unhealer (2020) as Sarah
Is Angeline Appel dating?
The actress is currently thought to be single. She was previously in a relationship with a fellow actor named Peyton Meyer. The couple had been together since 2018 and lived together in Los Angeles for over two years. They did not share about their breakup or what led to their decision to go their separate ways.
What happened between Noah Centineo and Angeline Appel?
Before her relationship with Peyton, Appel had dated the famous actor Noah Centineo. Angeline Appel and Noah Centineo dated for two years before they parted but did not share the reason for their breakup.
Angeline Appel is a talented actress who has been doing excellently in her career since her debut in 2012. Her great passion and dedication keep paving the way for her to make great strides in the future.
