Thomas Elms' biography: age, birthday, height, partner, movies

Thomas Elms is an actor, known for Motherland: Fort Salem, Timeless, and Project Blue Book. He plays Hamish Duke, the leader of a pack of werewolves, in the Netflix series The Order.

Apart from being an actor, he is also a model and a social media influencer. He's been modelling since he was three years old.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas Elms

Gender: Male

Year of birth: 1996

Thomas Elms' age: 25 years (as of 2021)

Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia

Current residence: USA

Nationality: Canadian

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet: 5 ft 8 in

Height in metres: 1.72 m

Weight in kilograms: 77 kgs

Weight in lbs: 170 lbs

Shoe size: 9 (US)

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Golden brown

Parents: Not known

Siblings: Lauren Elms (Sister)

Education: Graduate (University of British Colombia)

Sexuality: Straight

Girlfriend: Sarah Danniels

Profession: Actor and model

Thomas Elms' biography

Thomas Elms was born in 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia. He was raised along with his sister Lauren Elms, who is an art craft artist.

How old is Thomas Elms?

As of 2021, Thomas Elms' age is 25 years. The actor has not revealed his exact date of birth; hence details about when exactly Thomas Elms' birthday is are unavailable.

Education

After completing his secondary and primary education, he attended the University of British Colombia, a public research university.

Career

Thomas started working as a theatre artist, where he took part in various plays. The Canadian actor appeared in his first movie called Their Son Ryan in 2015; in the movie, he played the role of Will.

He later landed another role in the TV series Aftermath, playing the character of Josh Senior along with his co-star James Tupper. The actor gained more recognition when he recently featured in a horror drama, The Order, where he plays the role of Hamish Duke.

In the series, Hamish Duke is the most mature, wise, and serious of the Knights. He, like his colleagues, devotes his life to the fight against evil magic.

Hamish might be described as apathetic, dismissive, and even cynical about his life and the lives of others around him.

When he was asked in an interview about his dream collaboration, Elms stated:

I’d love to act alongside Tom Hardy… Cillian Murphy… I’m a huge Peaky Blinders fan. I mean, wow. I’m not quite prepared for this question. That’s absolutely incredible. I’d love to work on an HBO show. To be honest, if I had my dream opportunity, I’d probably want to be the next Spiderman. I know that’s not quite a collaboration or anything to do with Star Wars. I think that even if I’m in Star Wars 27, it’s still going to be the best thing ever for me.

Thomas Elms' movies and television series

Below are some of the movies and TV series he has played a role in.

Movies and short films

2015: Their Son Ryan as Will

as Will 2018: I Still See You as Brian

as Brian 2017: Scarlett as Nate

as Nate 2019: Spiral as Matthew

Television shows

2016: Aftermath as Josh Senior

as Josh Senior 2017: Timeless as Man at Bar

as Man at Bar 2018: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries as Clayton Harrison

as Clayton Harrison 2019 - 2020: The Order as Hamish Duke

as Hamish Duke 2019: Project Blue Book as Soldier #3

as Soldier #3 2020: Motherland: Fort Salem as Clive Garland

Who is Thomas Elms' wife?

Thomas Elms is not married, but her has a girlfriend by the name of Sarah Danniels.

Thomas Elms's partner is a Vancouver-based print and commercial stylist. The couple has been dating for many years, and Elms frequently posts adorable moments of them together.

Body measurements

Thomas Elms's height is 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m) and he weighs 77 kg ( 170 lbs). Thomas has golden-brown hair, and his eyes are blue.

Social media

Thomas is very active and popular on Instagram. His official page, @thomasgelms, has over 192k followers.

Thomas Elms is a well-known actor and model who has risen to prominence over time.

