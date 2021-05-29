Thomas Elms' biography: age, birthday, height, partner, movies
Thomas Elms is an actor, known for Motherland: Fort Salem, Timeless, and Project Blue Book. He plays Hamish Duke, the leader of a pack of werewolves, in the Netflix series The Order.
Apart from being an actor, he is also a model and a social media influencer. He's been modelling since he was three years old.
Profile summary
- Full name: Thomas Elms
- Gender: Male
- Year of birth: 1996
- Thomas Elms' age: 25 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Current residence: USA
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5 ft 8 in
- Height in metres: 1.72 m
- Weight in kilograms: 77 kgs
- Weight in lbs: 170 lbs
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Golden brown
- Parents: Not known
- Siblings: Lauren Elms (Sister)
- Education: Graduate (University of British Colombia)
- Sexuality: Straight
- Girlfriend: Sarah Danniels
- Profession: Actor and model
Thomas Elms' biography
Thomas Elms was born in 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia. He was raised along with his sister Lauren Elms, who is an art craft artist.
How old is Thomas Elms?
As of 2021, Thomas Elms' age is 25 years. The actor has not revealed his exact date of birth; hence details about when exactly Thomas Elms' birthday is are unavailable.
Education
After completing his secondary and primary education, he attended the University of British Colombia, a public research university.
Career
Thomas started working as a theatre artist, where he took part in various plays. The Canadian actor appeared in his first movie called Their Son Ryan in 2015; in the movie, he played the role of Will.
He later landed another role in the TV series Aftermath, playing the character of Josh Senior along with his co-star James Tupper. The actor gained more recognition when he recently featured in a horror drama, The Order, where he plays the role of Hamish Duke.
In the series, Hamish Duke is the most mature, wise, and serious of the Knights. He, like his colleagues, devotes his life to the fight against evil magic.
Hamish might be described as apathetic, dismissive, and even cynical about his life and the lives of others around him.
When he was asked in an interview about his dream collaboration, Elms stated:
I’d love to act alongside Tom Hardy… Cillian Murphy… I’m a huge Peaky Blinders fan. I mean, wow. I’m not quite prepared for this question. That’s absolutely incredible. I’d love to work on an HBO show. To be honest, if I had my dream opportunity, I’d probably want to be the next Spiderman. I know that’s not quite a collaboration or anything to do with Star Wars. I think that even if I’m in Star Wars 27, it’s still going to be the best thing ever for me.
Thomas Elms' movies and television series
Below are some of the movies and TV series he has played a role in.
Movies and short films
- 2015: Their Son Ryan as Will
- 2018: I Still See You as Brian
- 2017: Scarlett as Nate
- 2019: Spiral as Matthew
Television shows
- 2016: Aftermath as Josh Senior
- 2017: Timeless as Man at Bar
- 2018: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries as Clayton Harrison
- 2019 - 2020: The Order as Hamish Duke
- 2019: Project Blue Book as Soldier #3
- 2020: Motherland: Fort Salem as Clive Garland
Who is Thomas Elms' wife?
Thomas Elms is not married, but her has a girlfriend by the name of Sarah Danniels.
Thomas Elms's partner is a Vancouver-based print and commercial stylist. The couple has been dating for many years, and Elms frequently posts adorable moments of them together.
Body measurements
Thomas Elms's height is 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m) and he weighs 77 kg ( 170 lbs). Thomas has golden-brown hair, and his eyes are blue.
Social media
Thomas is very active and popular on Instagram. His official page, @thomasgelms, has over 192k followers.
Thomas Elms is a well-known actor and model who has risen to prominence over time.
