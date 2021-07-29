Fernanda Gómez’s biography: what is known about Canelo Alvarez’s wife?

Fernanda Gomez is a renowned Chilean social media celebrity, model, and businesswoman. The influencer has close to one million followers on Instagram. She is also popular as the wife of the famous Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mexican social media influencer, including details concerning her career, romantic and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Fernanda Gomez

Fernanda Gomez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 22, 1996

June 22, 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of 2021)

25 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence: Guadalajara

Guadalajara Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’5”

5’5” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-86

86-60-86 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Body build: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Lorena Martínez Cuevas

Lorena Martínez Cuevas Father: Ernesto Gómez Morales

Ernesto Gómez Morales Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez Children: 1

1 Daughter: Maria Fernanda Alvarez

Maria Fernanda Alvarez Profession: Social media star

Social media star Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Instagram: @fernandagmtz

Fernanda Gomez’s biography

Where is Fernanda Gomez from? She is from a West-central Mexico city called Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco state.

Her parents are Lorena Martínez Cuevas and Ernesto Gómez Morales. It is known that she has four siblings, namely Ernesto, María Lorena, Oscar Daniel and Ricardo Alberto.

How old is Fernanda Gomez?

Fernanda Gomez’s age is 25 years as of 2021. She was born on 22 June 1996.

Career

Fernanda came into the limelight before she met her husband in 2016. Canelo Alvarez's wife has had an interest in fashion and modelling right from a tender age. Later, she obtained practical knowledge from her studies and got into modelling and fashion design.

In addition, Fernanda is a successful business woman. She owns a based in Guadalajara, Mexico. Notably, she advertises her business using various online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Apart from that, Fernanda loves uploading her pictures and those of her family on Instagram.

As Canelo Alvarez’s wife

Who is Canelo's wife? Fernanda Gomez met with the WBO star Canelo Alvarez in October 2016. The pair linked at an OMB Gala. The two have been together on and off for several years, breaking up in 2017 and getting back together in 2018.

Is Canelo Alvarez married? Yes, the renowned boxer married Fernanda, and they officially had their wedding on May 15, 2021. In an Instagram post, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Family wished them the best luck in their married life.

The couple is blessed with one child, a baby girl. Who is Canelo’s daughter? She goes by the name of Maria Fernanda Alvarez, and she is his fourth child. The name of the other children are Emily Cinnamon, Mia Ener, and Adiel Alvazer.

Fernanda Gomez is supportive of her husband's career. Often, she is by the ringside when her husband has a match. The two were spotted celebrating when Canelo won the match against Julio César Chávez Jr.

How tall is Fernanda Gomez?

Fernanda Gomez’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches, which translates to 165 centimetres. Aside from that, she allegedly weighs 121 pounds or 55 kg. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

How much is Fernanda Gomez worth?

Fernanda Gomez’s net worth remains a topic of curiosity for many. According to Idol Networth, the Mexican entrepreneur allegedly has a net worth of approximately $20 million as of 2021. However, there is no official information about her net worth.

Fernanda Gomez is a successful entrepreneur worth admiring, with a luxurious nail art salon that she manages. In addition, she is a social media personality whose fame escalated when she got married to Canelo Alvarez.

