Mina Starsiak’s biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Mina Starsiak is a home renovator from Indianapolis who became famous after appearing on reality TV. She is a founder of Two Chicks and a Hammer, and is also known a star of the reality television show Good Bones.

Mina's selfie. Photo: @mina_starsiak_hawk

Source: Instagram

The Midwesterner is also an author and a realtor. She has lived her whole life in Indiana, where she currently resides with her husband, two kids and three dogs.

Profile summary

Full name: Mina Nicole Starsiak Hawk

Mina Nicole Starsiak Hawk Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 26, 1987

November 26, 1987 Age: 33 years (as of September 2021)

33 years (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Current residence: Indianapolis, IN, US

Indianapolis, IN, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Measurements in inches: 36-29-37

36-29-37 Measurements in centimetres: 91-73-93

91-73-93 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Father: Casey Starsiak

Casey Starsiak Mother: Karen E. Laine

Karen E. Laine Siblings: 5

5 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Steve Hawk

Steve Hawk Children: 2

2 University: University of Indiana

University of Indiana Occupation: Reality TV personality, businesswoman

Reality TV personality, businesswoman Instagram: @mina_starsiak_hawk

Mina Starsiak Hawk's biography

Fans know Mina Starsiak as a reality TV star, an author and an entrepreneur. She also works as a home renovator for many years, and cooperates with her mother who is in the same field.

How old is Mina Starsiak?

This celebrity was born on November 26, 1987, in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. This means Mina Starsiak's age is 33 years, as of September 2021.

Mina Starsiak's family

Mina Starsiak's dad is called Casey, and her mother, Karen E. Laine, is a fellow reality TV star who appeared with her on Good Bones. Her parents got divorced and remarried, but later they have separated again.

Even though it was initially hard for the young girl to process her parents' divorce and new marriages, she later realized it was better than them staying together in an unfulfilling marriage. She considers dragging a relationship to be more damaging for the kids than getting a divorce.

Not much is known about Mina Starsiak's siblings, except for the fact that she has a lot of them. She has two brothers, William and CR, and three half-siblings Kelsy, Tad, and Jessica, who were born in her parents' new marriages.

Does Mina Starsiak have a degree?

As for Mina's education, she went to a local high school in Indiana before going to study at the University of Indiana. She later graduated with a degree in Business and Sociology.

Career

After graduation, Mina worked as a waitress for a while. She found her true calling when she bought her first house and was repairing it.

Her passion for renovating houses inspired her and her mother to start their own company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Before Mina became a star of Good Bones, she and her mom have been running their company for seven years.

Good Bones is an American reality TV series airing on HGTV, starring Mina and Karen renovating people's houses. The show first aired in 2016 and now stands at six seasons.

The family business does not end there, as the two opened their own store in 2020. It is called Two Chicks District Co., and they sell home decor and furniture there.

In addition to her renovation job, Starsiak is also a real estate agent.

Designers Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine attend the launch of World Market's Fall Small Space Collection on August 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Mina considers herself a control freak and a huge planner. However, she loosened up a little on that when she had her first baby.

She has a strong attachment to Indiana, her home state, and works on strengthening the local community.

She is a published author of children's books. Her first book, Built Together, came out in 2020.

Mina Starsiak's height

Good Bones' Mina Starsiak is 5 feet 7 inches tall. This translates to 170 cm.

Mina Starsiak's net worth

The star has not disclosed her earnings or net worth. However, according to multiple sources, including Wealthy Persons, she is allegedly worth a whopping $2 million.

Who is Mina's husband?

The reality TV celebrity has met her husband, Steve, in 2013. They got acquainted on Facebook and met each other for the first time at a baseball game. Even though their first date was not ideal, with Steve not acting very interested in his potential girlfriend, she gave him another chance, and things got better between them.

They dated for two years before getting engaged. Steve proposed to Mina at the Indianapolis Colts' training field. A year later, in June 2016, the two got married in a lavish ceremony in Indianapolis.

How many babies does Mina from Good Bones have?

Motherhood is an important part of this celebrity's life, and a lot of admirers want to know about Mina Starsiak's daughter and son.

Designers Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine attend the launch of World Market's Fall Small Space Collection on August 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

She and her husband Steve have two children together. Their son was born in 2018, and the couple named him Jack Richard Hawk.

After the birth of Jack, the star revealed that she has been struggling with infertility. Despite all odds, she soon became pregnant again, and she and Steve welcomed their baby daughter Charlotte Drew Hawk in late 2020.

According to Mina, she and Steve are not planning on having more kids. She is incredibly grateful for her two children, Jack and Charlotte, and does not want to "test fate", presumably referring to her health issues.

Mina Starsiak has gained a lot of success through reality television and renovating work. Now, she combines her job with personal life, sharing both on her social media.

READ ALSO: Moriah Plath’s biography: age, birthday, tattoo, where is she now?

Legit.ng reported about Moriah Plath, the star of Welcome to Plathville. She is a part of a conservative family that live without many comforts of life, including limited access to food and technology.

Today, she resides separately from her parents and has a life of her own with her partner. Moriah's story is worth reading.

Source: Legit