Evaluna Montaner’s biography: age, height, net worth, parents

Evaluna Montaner is a Venezuelan singer, actor, and YouTuber. She is the daughter of well-known singer Ricardo Montaner. Si Existe, Me Liberé, and Yo Me Salvé are some of Evaluna's best-known songs. What else is known about her?

Actress Montaner arrives at the Premiere of New Line Cinema And Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Hot Pursuit at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the actress, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez

Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7th August 1997

7th August 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela Current residence: USA

USA Nationality: Venezuelan

Venezuelan Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'1"

5'1" Height in centimetres: 154

154 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 29-22-31

29-22-31 Body measurements in centimetres: 73-55-78

73-55-78 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 4

4 Brothers: Ricardo, and Mauricio

Ricardo, and Mauricio Stepbrothers: Alejandro and Hector Jr.

Alejandro and Hector Jr. Father: Hector Eduardo Reglero Montaner

Hector Eduardo Reglero Montaner Mother: Marlene Rodríguez Miranda

Marlene Rodríguez Miranda Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Camilo Echeverry Correa

Camilo Echeverry Correa Occupation: Actress, YouTuber, and singer

Actress, YouTuber, and singer Net worth: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Evaluna Montaner's Instagram: @evaluna

@evaluna Facebook: Evaluna Montaner

Evaluna Montaner YouTube: Evaluna Montaner

Evaluna Montaner Twitter: @Montanerevaluna

@Montanerevaluna TikTok: @evaluna

Evaluna Montaner's biography

The Venezuelan actress was born on 7th August 1997 in Caracas, Venezuela. She was born to Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez Miranda.

Montaner attends the 2017 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Evaluna's father, Ricardo Montaner, is an Argentine- Venezuelan singer and songwriter who came into the limelight in the late 1970s. Evaluna has four brothers: Ricardo, Mauricio, Alejandro and Hector Jr.

All Ricardo Montaner's children are singers and belong to a band called Mau y Ricky.

How old is Evaluna?

Evaluna Montaner's age is 24 years as of 2021.

What is Evaluna Montaner's religion?

The talented singer is a devoted Christian.

Career

Evaluna is an actress, singer and YouTuber with great talent. In August 2009, she made her musical debut on Susana Giménez's show, singing Switchfoot's song, Only Hope.

In addition, she landed her first supporting role as Melanie Esquivel, the protagonist's sister, in Nickelodeon's Latin American sitcom Grachi.

Below are some of her credits according to her IMDb.

Acting credits

2019-2021: Club 57 as Eva

as Eva 2015: Hot Pursuit as Teresa Cortez

as Teresa Cortez 2011-2012: Grachi

Appearance as herself

2020: Kids'Choice Awards México 2020

2019: Bala Take Over: Club 57

2018: Premio Lo Nuestro 2018

2012: Gracias por venir, gracias por estar

2011: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Argentina 2011

2007: Susana Giménez

Music videos

Some of the music videos she has appeared in include:

Aunque no sea conmigo

Hallelujah

Machu Picchu

Uno más uno

Vida de Rico

El mismo aire

If the World Was Ending

Evaluna Montaner

Favorito

Por primera vez

Te adoraré

La difícil

Tutu

No te vayas

How tall is Evaluna Montaner?

Evaluna Montaner's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 cm). She weighs 110 lbs (50kg).

How did Evaluna and Camilo meet?

The singer is married to the love of her life, Camilo. The couple met in 2015 in Bogotá, when they were both chosen to host an event.

They dated for almost five years before officially becoming husband and wife in February 2020.

Evaluna Montaner visits the set of Univision's morning show Despierta America to promote her film Hot Pursuit at Univision Studios in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Concerning their relationship, Camilo stated that,

"We know that our relationship is not only our project but it’s our testimony and it's a very huge part of our purpose in life. My relationship with my wife has had a lot of good impact on a lot of people. We know that that's part of our purpose and we have been very open about a lot of things."

On March 3, just days after their wedding, the newlyweds released Por Primera Vez, a romantic pop song written by Camilo, Evaluna, Juan Morelli, Jon Leone, and Gabriel Edgar González Pérez.

Evaluna Montaner's net worth

There are no trustworthy sources for her net worth, but the website Notednames.com reports that she is worth $1.2 million.

Evaluna Montaner and her spouse currently reside in the United States, and the couple plans to start a family soon.

