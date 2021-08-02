Evaluna Montaner’s biography: age, height, net worth, parents
Evaluna Montaner is a Venezuelan singer, actor, and YouTuber. She is the daughter of well-known singer Ricardo Montaner. Si Existe, Me Liberé, and Yo Me Salvé are some of Evaluna's best-known songs. What else is known about her?
Here is everything you need to know about the actress, including details about her career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 7th August 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
- Current residence: USA
- Nationality: Venezuelan
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'1"
- Height in centimetres: 154
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 29-22-31
- Body measurements in centimetres: 73-55-78
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: 4
- Brothers: Ricardo, and Mauricio
- Stepbrothers: Alejandro and Hector Jr.
- Father: Hector Eduardo Reglero Montaner
- Mother: Marlene Rodríguez Miranda
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Camilo Echeverry Correa
- Occupation: Actress, YouTuber, and singer
- Net worth: $1.2 million
- Evaluna Montaner's Instagram: @evaluna
- Facebook: Evaluna Montaner
- YouTube: Evaluna Montaner
- Twitter: @Montanerevaluna
- TikTok: @evaluna
Evaluna Montaner's biography
The Venezuelan actress was born on 7th August 1997 in Caracas, Venezuela. She was born to Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez Miranda.
Evaluna's father, Ricardo Montaner, is an Argentine- Venezuelan singer and songwriter who came into the limelight in the late 1970s. Evaluna has four brothers: Ricardo, Mauricio, Alejandro and Hector Jr.
All Ricardo Montaner's children are singers and belong to a band called Mau y Ricky.
How old is Evaluna?
Evaluna Montaner's age is 24 years as of 2021.
What is Evaluna Montaner's religion?
The talented singer is a devoted Christian.
Career
Evaluna is an actress, singer and YouTuber with great talent. In August 2009, she made her musical debut on Susana Giménez's show, singing Switchfoot's song, Only Hope.
In addition, she landed her first supporting role as Melanie Esquivel, the protagonist's sister, in Nickelodeon's Latin American sitcom Grachi.
Below are some of her credits according to her IMDb.
Acting credits
- 2019-2021: Club 57 as Eva
- 2015: Hot Pursuit as Teresa Cortez
- 2011-2012: Grachi
Appearance as herself
- 2020: Kids'Choice Awards México 2020
- 2019: Bala Take Over: Club 57
- 2018: Premio Lo Nuestro 2018
- 2012: Gracias por venir, gracias por estar
- 2011: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Argentina 2011
- 2007: Susana Giménez
Music videos
Some of the music videos she has appeared in include:
- Aunque no sea conmigo
- Hallelujah
- Machu Picchu
- Uno más uno
- Vida de Rico
- El mismo aire
- If the World Was Ending
- Evaluna Montaner
- Favorito
- Por primera vez
- Te adoraré
- La difícil
- Tutu
- No te vayas
How tall is Evaluna Montaner?
Evaluna Montaner's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 cm). She weighs 110 lbs (50kg).
How did Evaluna and Camilo meet?
The singer is married to the love of her life, Camilo. The couple met in 2015 in Bogotá, when they were both chosen to host an event.
They dated for almost five years before officially becoming husband and wife in February 2020.
Concerning their relationship, Camilo stated that,
"We know that our relationship is not only our project but it’s our testimony and it's a very huge part of our purpose in life. My relationship with my wife has had a lot of good impact on a lot of people. We know that that's part of our purpose and we have been very open about a lot of things."
On March 3, just days after their wedding, the newlyweds released Por Primera Vez, a romantic pop song written by Camilo, Evaluna, Juan Morelli, Jon Leone, and Gabriel Edgar González Pérez.
Evaluna Montaner's net worth
There are no trustworthy sources for her net worth, but the website Notednames.com reports that she is worth $1.2 million.
Evaluna Montaner and her spouse currently reside in the United States, and the couple plans to start a family soon.
READ ALSO: Austin North's biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Austin North. He is an American actor and a skilled drummer. He has appeared in television series and films like Disney's Circle of Stars: Do You Want to Build a Snowman, Outer Banks and I Didn't Do It.
How old is he? Find out all you need to know about him by reading his biography.
Source: Legit