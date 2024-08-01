Did Moses go to heaven? What does the Bible say about his fate

Moses is one of the central figures in the Old Testament. God chose him to lead the Israelites from captivity in Egypt to salvation in the Promised Land. Moses is the author of the Pentateuch, the first of five books of the Jewish and Christian Bible. It is believed he died at 120 years old. One question that has been debated for centuries is, "Did Moses go to Heaven?"

According to Deuteronomy 34, Moses was at the top of Mount Nebo from the plains of Moab. God showed him the promised land but reminded him he would not get the chance to enter it, as he had done something that had displeased God. It is due to this that many have wondered whether he went to Heaven or not.

Who is Moses?

Moses was a Hebrew born to Jochebed and Amram, both from the tribe of Levi. He was the youngest among his siblings, Aaron and Miriam. He was born at a time when the Israelites were being enslaved in Egypt. In addition, Pharaoh had given an order that all Jewish male babies born be killed.

Therefore, his mother put him in a papyrus basket and placed it on one of the famous rivers, the Nile, where Pharaoh's daughter rescued him. Moses was adopted by Pharaoh's daughter and lived in the palace, where his mother nursed him. He married the Medianite priest's daughter, Zipporah, and had two sons, Gershom and Eliezer.

Did Moses go to Heaven?

It is not clear whether he went to Heaven or not. However, some Bible verses in the New Testament make one believe he did. But what transpired in this controversy about him being in Heaven?

He was a faithful servant of God who followed God's instructions as he led Israelites from Egypt. However, his anger angered God, so he was denied entry into the Promised Land.

What happened to Moses in the end?

Moses and his brother Aaron angered God by not upholding His holiness in the presence of the Israelites. According to Deuteronomy 32: 51-52, it says:

This is because both of you broke faith with me in the presence of the Israelites at the waters of Meribah Kadesh in the Desert of Zin and because you did not uphold my holiness among the Israelites. Therefore, you will see the land only from a distance; you will not enter the land I am giving to the people of Israel.

But what exactly was the incident at the waters of Meribah Kadesh?

The people of the Israelites quarrelled with Moses and Aaron because of the lack of water. Moses and Aaron appeared before the Lord for the solution. Here is what God instructed them:

Numbers 20: 8-12: Take the staff, and you and your brother Aaron gather the Assembly together. Speak to that rock before their eyes, and it will pour out its water. You will bring water out of the rock for the community so that they and their livestock can drink.

So Moses took the staff from the Lord's presence, just as he commanded him. He and Aaron gathered the assembly together in front of the rock, and Moses said to them,

'Listen, you rebels must we bring you water out of this rock? Moses raised his arm and struck the rock twice with his staff. Water gushed out, and the community and their livestock drank.

But the Lord said to Moses and Aaron. Because you did not trust in me enough to honour me as holy in the sight of the Israelites, you will not bring this community into the land I give them.

According to the above scriptures, Moses disobeyed God by not doing as commanded. God had instructed him to speak to the rock and not to strike it as he did. Secondly, he took credit for bringing forth the water. It is evident by his asking:

Must we bring you water out of this rock?

This incident brings doubt about whether Moses went to Heaven after his death.

Scriptures that show Moses could be in Heaven

There are several scriptures in the Bible that show Moses is in Heaven. Below are some of the "Did Moses go to Heaven Bible verses".

1. Moses appeared during the Transfiguration of Jesus

Moses and Elijah appeared to Jesus and talked to Him about his forthcoming crucifixion, which would not have happened if he had not been in Heaven.

Luke 9: 29-31: As he was praying, the appearance of his face changed, and his clothes became as bright as a flash of lightning. Two men, Moses and Elijah, appeared in glorious splendour, talking with Jesus. They spoke about his departure, which he was about to bring to fulfilment at Jerusalem.

2. Jesus acknowledges Moses severally in his ministry

Jesus mentioned Moses in his teachings and after healing the sick. This indicates that Moses could be among the righteous in Heaven, as Jesus could not acknowledge him if he were in hell. Here are some of the scriptures Jesus has mentioned to him.

John 5:45-47: But do think I will accuse you before the Father. Your accuser is Moses, on whom your hopes are set. If you believed Moses, you would believe me, for he wrote about me. But since you do not believe what he wrote, how are you going to believe what I say?

Luke 24:27: And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he explained to them what was said in all the scriptures concerning himself.

Matthew 8:4: Then Jesus said to him, see that you don't tell anyone. But go, show yourself to the priest and offer the gift Moses commanded as a testimony to them.

Acts 3:22: For Moses said, 'The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among your own people; you must listen to everything he tells you.

3. Writers of the Bible acknowledge Moses

Several authors of the Bible have recognised Moses as the man of faith. It is believed that all writers were inspired by the Holy Spirit when writing the Bible, meaning they wrote about the mind of God concerning Moses. Here are some of the Bible verses where Moses is mentioned:

Hebrews 11:27: By faith, he left Egypt, not fearing the king's anger; persevered because he saw him who is invisible.

Numbers 12:3: (Now Moses was a very humble man, more humble than anyone else on the face of the earth.

1 Corinthians 10:1-2: For I do not want you to be ignorant of the fact, brothers, that our forefathers were all under the cloud and that they all passed through the sea. They were all baptised into Moses in the cloud and in the sea.

4. Angel of God claiming the body of Moses

The devil wrestled with the angel of God for the body of Moses.

Jude 9: But even the archangel Michael, when he was disputing with the devil about the body of Moses, did not dare to bring a slanderous accusation against him but said, "The Lord rebuke you!"

Following the angel's statement to the devil, "The Lord rebuke you!" shows he managed to take Moses' body with him. He told the devil to be rebuked for thinking he would take Moses' body.

Despite the above verses, some suggest otherwise. For instance, John 3:13 says that no one has ever gone into Heaven except the one who came from Heaven—the Son of Man.

Did Moses go directly to Heaven?

Although it's unclear whether he went to Heaven, many scriptures suggest he could've been. There is an unconfirmed pious belief that Moses was assumed bodily into Heaven after his death.

Where did Moses go when he died?

According to Deuteronomy 34: 5-6, "And Moses the servant of the Lord, died there in Moab, as the Lord had said. He buried him in Moab, in the valley opposite Beth Peor, but to this day, none knows where his grave is."

Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt, and after 40 years of wandering in the desert, he died on Mount Nebo at the age of 120 within sight of the Promised Land. God buried him.

Did Moses go to Heaven? This has been the most asked question about Moses for centuries. Some Bible scriptures, like the ones above, suggest that he did, while others, like John 3:13, aren't clear.

