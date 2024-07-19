A Nigerian Catholic priest went to his farm to harvest cassava, and he has shared impressive photos online

The Catholic priest owns a cassava farm from which he recorded bountiful harvests after his hard work

Father Kay proudly shared photos of the cassava on Facebook after they were loaded in many bags

A Nigerian priest shared photos on Facebook to show off his cassava.

The Catholic priest went to the farm to harvest his cassava, and those who saw his farm were impressed.

Father Kay harvested 8 bags of cassava from his farm. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Kay Media.

In a Facebook post, Father Kay flaunted the bountiful harvest, and people saw that his farm was blessed.

The cassava was loaded in many bags and ready to be transported out of the farm.

He captioned the photos:

"It was a good day today! Bountiful harvest. God be PRAISED!"

Many of Father Kay's followers praised him for engaging in farming, noting that he inspires them.

See more reactions below:

Queen Ella Ayator Adi said:

"Bountiful harvest indeed, congratulations to you Fr."

Walter Monkom said:

"We praise thee o Lord for the bountiful harvest. You are doing greatly fada."

Elizabeth Osilamah commented:

"Nice one Fada, congratulations. More harvest ahead."

Mary-joy Okasi said:

"Waoh! A bountiful harvest indeed. Thanks be to God. Keep up the amazing work. Padre abeg send my own ooo."

Blessing Egharevba said:

"Wow. See bountiful supply of almighty cassava. Congratulations Fr. I really should have planted my own earlier...i for dey harvest now

Annie C. Ugorji said:

"No, tell me, anything, Father, I dey come holiday for your house, with my children do. Congratulations!"

Rita Onah said:

"Well done Fr. I like what I am seeing. Let everyone go back to farming, hunger will be a thing of the past. The Lord has blessed us with good soil and land."

