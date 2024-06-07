Blue names: 30 names that mean blue and their origins

Nothing enchants mothers more than baby names that symbolize positive attributes. Different cultures around the world accord newborn babies names inspired by vivid colours. Blue deeply resonates with many people, whether it is the expansive ocean waters or creative art. So, what blue names for boys and girls represent the best traits?

Blue is commonly associated with calmness, serenity, depth, stability, and trustworthiness. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhail-nilov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blue is one of the seven rainbow colours that signifies peace, serenity, and tranquillity – three ideal attributes to infuse into your child's name. Discover baby names that mean blue and their origins.

30 blue names and their meanings

Think of the profound depths of the ocean, the expansive reach of the sky, or even the familiarity of a pair of denim jeans. The colour blue evokes a multitude of positive life qualities. Below is the compilation of fascinating names meaning blue for your little ones.

What name means sky blue?

Many attractive baby names mean sky blue. These names originate from different cultures and represent sweet baby boy or girl names. They include:

Azure: This name has Spanish origins and is a popular variant meaning "sky blue." It is a fancy baby girl name that suggests royalty.

This name has Spanish origins and is a popular variant meaning "sky blue." It is a fancy baby girl name that suggests royalty. Azurine: This is the French variation of Azure and means "sky blue.

This is the French variation of Azure and means "sky blue. Aouli: This is a baby boy whose name is of Hawaiian origin. The name represents the vast blue sky and signifies free will or an overly enthusiastic outlook.

This is a baby boy whose name is of Hawaiian origin. The name represents the vast blue sky and signifies free will or an overly enthusiastic outlook. Caelum: This charming baby boy's Latin name means the sky or heaven. It refers to a small constellation located in the southern celestial hemisphere.

This charming baby boy's Latin name means the sky or heaven. It refers to a small constellation located in the southern celestial hemisphere. Celestia : Latin name derived from "caelum," which means heavenly or related to the heavens. The common iteration of this name is Celeste or Celestine, a lovely feminine name meaning blue.

: Latin name derived from "caelum," which means heavenly or related to the heavens. The common iteration of this name is Celeste or Celestine, a lovely feminine name meaning blue. Ciel: It is a French word for "sky, or heavenly" While the name isn't appropriate as a first name in France, it is a great unisex option for a last name.

It is a French word for "sky, or heavenly" While the name isn't appropriate as a first name in France, it is a great unisex option for a last name. Keilani: Hawaiian baby girl name that means "sky" or the "heavens." The name signifies glory, pride, and dignity.

Hawaiian baby girl name that means "sky" or the "heavens." The name signifies glory, pride, and dignity. Larmina: It is a Persian or Afghani girl name that means "blue sky" in the Islamic faith. The name represents the beauty of the heavens.

It is a Persian or Afghani girl name that means "blue sky" in the Islamic faith. The name represents the beauty of the heavens. Sunilla: This is a sweet baby girl name with Indian roots. The name is derived from the element "neela," which translates to blue sky.

This is a sweet baby girl name with Indian roots. The name is derived from the element "neela," which translates to blue sky. Sky: A simple English name that means "sky blue."

What girl's name means blue?

Blue names are unique and adorable. Photo: pexels.com, @anniroenkae (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a baby name meaning blue? Discover the allure, symbolism, charm, and majesty of girl's names intertwined with the tranquil hue of blue.

Iris: This flower with blue and purple hues originated in Ancient Greece. In Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the rainbow, whose power was to bridge heaven and earth.

This flower with blue and purple hues originated in Ancient Greece. In Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the rainbow, whose power was to bridge heaven and earth. Afina: It is among the famous girl names of Hebrew and Romanian origins. Afina means "blueberry" in Romanian, while Afeena means honesty in Arabic.

It is among the famous girl names of Hebrew and Romanian origins. Afina means "blueberry" in Romanian, while Afeena means honesty in Arabic. Azula: It means blue. It is a cute feminine name with Persian and American origins.

It means blue. It is a cute feminine name with Persian and American origins. Blue: This is a straightforward girl name with English roots. The name represents the colour "blue."

This is a straightforward girl name with English roots. The name represents the colour "blue." Carolina: This name is derived from "Carolus," a Latin name for Charles. The name describes a special type of blue hue called Columbia blue.

This name is derived from "Carolus," a Latin name for Charles. The name describes a special type of blue hue called Columbia blue. Doli: This is a Native American girl whose name means "bluebird." The name is also fairly popular in India.

This is a Native American girl whose name means "bluebird." The name is also fairly popular in India. Linna: This name has Swedish and Scandinavian origins. It is the Nordic variation of "Lina," which is typically used as a first name. Linna is a small blue flower.

This name has Swedish and Scandinavian origins. It is the Nordic variation of "Lina," which is typically used as a first name. Linna is a small blue flower. Livia: This is a Latin feminine name associated with being blue.

This is a Latin feminine name associated with being blue. Mazarine: This is a French girl's name, which pays homage to the 17th-century Cardinal Mazarin. The name represents a deep royal blue.

This is a French girl's name, which pays homage to the 17th-century Cardinal Mazarin. The name represents a deep royal blue. Neel: It has Latin and Hindu origins. The name means sky or sapphire blue.

It has Latin and Hindu origins. The name means sky or sapphire blue. Nila: It has Sanskrit roots. It is a girl's name and the short form of Danila, which means dark blue.

It has Sanskrit roots. It is a girl's name and the short form of Danila, which means dark blue. Oceane: An English name meaning "of the Ocean" and can pass as a fancy feminine name.

An English name meaning "of the Ocean" and can pass as a fancy feminine name. Owaissa: It has English and Native American roots. A girl's name is popular in New Hampshire, US. Owaissa (or the beautiful song of the Hiawatha) means "bluebird."

Is blue a boy's name?

There is a variety of names that mean blue for boy child. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While the name "Blue" is not quite popular as a first name, it is attractive and a good last name for both sexes. So yes, blue is a unisex name that is an excellent option if you are looking for a unique boy's name. Some other boys' names that mean blue include:

Aciano: It is a Spanish word for cornflower, which is blue.

It is a Spanish word for cornflower, which is blue. Azraq: A baby boy's name in Arabic represents blue.

A baby boy's name in Arabic represents blue. Royal: This is an English name meaning "royal blue," "colour blue," or "of the king." Royal blue is the colour of the British monarch.

This is an English name meaning "royal blue," "colour blue," or "of the king." Royal blue is the colour of the British monarch. Gorman: It is an Irish surname derived from the word "gorm," which is blue.

It is an Irish surname derived from the word "gorm," which is blue. Bisman: This is an Indian baby boy name meaning dark blue,

This is an Indian baby boy name meaning dark blue, Cielo: A boy's name means "sky" in Italian.

A boy's name means "sky" in Italian. Ruka: It is a boy's name of Japanese origin. The name means "bright blue flower," and many consider Ruka a unisex option for a last name.

Does Azura mean blue?

Azura is a name of feminine grace. It holds the serene essence of "blue," sourced from a Persian term signifying the enchanting hue of a semiprecious stone or lapis lazuli. Among its bearers are Azurá Stevens (born 1996), a talented American basketball athlete, and Azura Skye, the stage alias of the accomplished American actress Azura Storozynski (born 1981).

Are blue names unique?

Blue names possess a distinctive charm, often drawing attention due to their uncommon association with the serene hue. While they might not be as common as some other names, their uniqueness adds a touch of individuality to those who bear them.

Why is it ideal to name a baby?

Naming a baby is more than just a tradition; it's a way to establish identity and belonging. A good name is one of the first things that shapes a person's identity. It's how they introduce themselves to the world and how others recognize and address them.

What Japanese name means blue sky?

The Japanese name "Aozora" translates to "blue sky." It's a beautiful and evocative name that can symbolize clarity, freedom, and expansiveness.

Baby names that embody the essence of the colour blue have a vast depth of cultural symbolism. Whether reflected in ancient mythology or modern interpretations, blue names represent the vividness of the blue colour and its inherent tranquillity. Therefore, blue baby names offer a timeless connection and evoke the qualities inspired by the colour.

Legit.ng recently published a list of unique Yoruba names for boys and girls with meanings. There are numerous Yoruba names for boys and girls to choose from for new parents.

These names chosen depend on the type of family, events that occurred around the time of birth, and the circumstances surrounding the birth. Read on to discover some of the amazing names you can give your child.

Source: Legit.ng