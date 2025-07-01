The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has reacted after Tesla achieved its first fully autonomous car delivery

The car with a Model Y drove itself from Gigafactory Texas to a customer’s home without human intervention

Elon Musk shared a video and confirmed no driver or remote operator was involved in the 30-minute journey

Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla Model Y successfully delivered itself from the company’s Gigafactory near Austin, Texas, to a customer’s home without a driver or remote operator.

The Tesla CEO stated this in a post on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as the first time that a car has delivered itself to its owner.

Musk described the first fully autonomous vehicle delivery from factory to customer as a major milestone in autonomous driving.

According to Musk, the journey spanned roughly 30 minutes and included highways, city streets, and parking lots.

Musk added that the delivery was completed “a day ahead of schedule,” and credited Tesla’s artificial intelligence team.

He wrote:

““The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!! Congratulations to the @Tesla_AI teams, both software & AI chip design!

“There were no people in the car at all and no remote operators in control at any point. Fully autonomous! To the best of our knowledge, this is the first fully autonomous drive with no people in the car or remotely operating the car on a public highway."

Tesla shares video of self-driving car

Tesla later shared a video of the Model Y navigating its way from the factory to the customer’s residence, showcasing the capabilities of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

The vehicle handled traffic signals, merges, and turns independently while making real-time decisions.

In the video caption, the company wrote:

“World’s first autonomous delivery of a car! This Tesla drove itself from Gigafactory Texas to its new owner's home 30min away crossing parking lots, highways & the city to reach its new owner.”

Musk reposted the video with his signature enthusiasm: “Kapow! ”

The customer also shared footage of the vehicle’s arrival, prompting Musk to confirm once more:

He said:

“First time that a car has delivered itself to its owner!”

Tesla has also launched a limited robotaxi pilot program in Austin, offering self-driving rides in Model Y vehicles to a select group of investors and influencers.

