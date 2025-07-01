Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has linked up with Nigerian Billionaire Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana

The Galatasaray forward has made appearances with Afrobeats star Davido, Olamide, OdumuduBlvck, Daddy Freeze, as well as Cubana Chiefpriest

The duo were spotted in what looked like an airborne private jet, where Osimhen hailed Obi Cubana

Victor Osimhen is still on holiday and has met with Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana on July 1.

The 26-year-old had earlier met with one of the Billionaires' allies, Cubana Chiefpriest, in the company of Victor Boniface and Davis Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The Napoli forward arrived in Nigeria last June, having a nice time in various nightclubs and recreational centres after a successful 2024/25 season.

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria receives the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh on December 11, 2023. Photo by: STR/AFP.

The former Lille forward reconnected with his roots and lived his best life in the city of Lagos, including eating his special delicacy, Amala.

The Nigerian international scored 37 goals for Galatasaray, leading the Super Lig champions to a domestic double, per Transfermarkt.

Did Obi Cubana call Osimhen the best striker?

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the best player in the world.

In a post on TikTok, Cubana described the 26-year-old as his younger brother.

The 50-year-old business mogul praised the scoring abilities of the Nigerian international, believing that he would conquer the world. He wrote:

"See my younger brother. He is the best player in the world right now. Obi says so."

Victor Osimhen in the pre-season training camp of SSC Napoli in Dimaro Folgarida, Trento, Italy, on July 18, 2024. Photo by: Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto.

Osimhen hails Obi Cubana

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has hailed Obi Cubana for showering praises on him.

A visibly elated Osimhen was seen raising his hands as a sign of respect to the Nigerian billionaire.

Victor Osimhen responded to Obi Cubana in pidgin English/Yoruba. He wrote:

"Senior man tuale!"

The 26-year-old has proved to be one of the best strikers for country and club.

Nigeria failed to record a win in their first four 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches due to an injury sustained by the striker.

The introduction of the Napoli forward to the Rwanda and Zimbabwe matches produced three goals, making him the second all-time highest goalscorer for Nigeria, per Punch.

Osimhen is loyal- Ojekunle

Football coach Folabi Ojekunle said Super Eagles forward has dined with the elders and will succeed.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ojekunle said Osimhen used the holiday to link up with movers and shakers of different industries. He said:

"Victor Osimhen is a very smart player. He used the holiday to meet with top guns of different industries and I am certain he would get all the maximum support wherever he decided to play for next season. He has dined with the elders and most certainly will succeed."

Osimhen links up with Zlatan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen’s recent stop at Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile’s ZTTW fashion store in Lagos has stirred a lot of attention online.

The Napoli striker made a big splash during a shopping spree at Zlatan’s clothing line headquarters, showing off his generosity and fashion-forward taste.

In a now-trending clip, Osimhen is seen browsing through premium items at Zlatan Ibile’s ZTTW (Zanku To The World). fashion store.

