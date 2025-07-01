A lady shared how passengers were stuck during a flight as the air conditioning stopped working, leading them to use papers and other items to fan themselves

In a viral video on TikTok, the flight attendant can be heard telling passengers what to do in the situation

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the issue, as the lady mentioned the airline

A lady named Bridget shared how she and other passengers got stuck during a flight as the air conditioner stopped working.

The passengers were seen using papers and other items as fans because of the heat in the plane.

A lady named Bridget shares how passengers got stuck during a flight as the air conditioning stopped working.

In a viral video by @brigchicago on TikTok, the flight attendant could be heard asking the passengers to stay calm and meditate.

The attendant said:

“Please be secured, seatbelts fastened and armrest down. Do your best to just meditate, stay calm and help each other.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: Its 130 degrees on the plane and you’re been told to meditate. All of us with our little fans.”

In the comments, the lady mentioned that the name of the airline was Sun Country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of plane passengers

@meg said:

"As a former flight attendant...they don't train us on situations like this. shes doing her best in an awful situation with no other options. give her a breaaakkkk."

@Kiwi said:

"What happened to collective uprising, if yall don’t get up and start causing hell, pull that emergency exit and demand they refund and compensation."

@Thomas said:

"I’m pretty sure this is illegal. If the AC is not working, the plane should return to the gate."

@HumanRandali said:

"Airlines have no shame anymore. They squeeze us in, the offer nothing, they overcharge for domestic trips, they are rude as hell, and they treat people like nuisances."

@MrLebowskii said:

"This is insane. They could fix this issue if they wanted to. But it would cost them a bunch of money. So they choose making people suffer over spending some $$. They have an APU that can run the AC. But they want to save on fuel or fines from pollution. Bottom line: the airline is forcing us to be hot while on the ground to save themselves."

@Amorey said:

"It’s the flight attendant’s job to deescalate and maintain narrative control, not brush off distress with pseudo spiritual fluff. “Meditate” isn’t a protocol and gaslighting passengers sure isn’t either. Lately I’ve seen way too many FAs forget what leadership under pressure actually looks like."

In related stories, an Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff, leading to the death of 241 people on board. The owners of the airline have mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims.

A lady shares flight attendant's instructions as the AC stops working mid-air.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

