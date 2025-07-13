A Nigerian said she was one of those who attended the job interview to be employed by streamer, Peller

The lady said she was not happy because of some of the questions Peller asked her, which were unrelated to the interview

In an X post which has attracted many comments, she said Peller called her big and said she is not a Nigerian but a Ghanaian

A Nigerian lady who was looking for a job has called about Peller to use her to create content.

The lady said she was one of the interested people who attended the invitation for a job interview made by TikTok streamer, Peller.

The lady alleges that Peller used her for content. Photo credit: X/Nkese Itam and Instagram/Peller.

Source: Twitter

In an angry post she made on X, the lady, Nkese Itam, said she had hoped to get the job after Peller said she was looking for a video person who he would be paying N500k per month.

Nekese said she was not happy over the questions Peller asked her, which in her video had nothing to do with the skills she was brining on board.

She said:

"I went for Peller’s job opening with the intention to work, pitch myself, and grow. But instead, I was used for content. No actual job. No follow-up. Just part of another episode. And honestly? That’s unfair. I’m not against content creation, I am a content creator myself."

Questions Peller asked Nigerian lady at interview

In an earlier video she shared, Nkese was seen standing before Peller and answering some questions, including her name, age, and tribe.

When she told Peller her name, the streamer remarked that she was from Ghana. He followed up by saying she would be beating him because she is big. It is not clear if Peller was joking as the later even laughed it off.

In a later video, however, Nekese said she was disappointed by the interview because it wasn't what she expected.

She said:

"Honestly, let me not even lie. What Peller did was actually not necessary. I mean, people came from distance, people came from places. Someone came from Ago Palace to actually do an interview. You wanted an online streamer handler for crying out loud, and you are asking us questions about our tribes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady calls out Peller

@Ezeifeka_Obinna said:

"If as a university graduate or MSc holder you actually submitted yourself to someone who didn’t even pass Waec and sound so incoherent to be interviewed in front of a camera, just know the person that paid ur tuition fees wasted money."

@BenRmc said:

"Since you are brainless to think for yourself. He’s not giving anyone a job, he just want to use y’all for content . Illiterate run y’all graduates street."

Another lady shares disappointment after job interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she was invited to a job interview after she applied for the position of secretary at a supermarket.

When she attended the interview, she discovered that the employers wanted to lure her into network marketing.

She shared a video showing one of the people in charge teaching them how to become successful in networking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng