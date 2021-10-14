Ace music producer, Don Jazzy has commended Nigerian artistes, Wizkid and Tems on their latest achievement on the international music scene

Wizkid's single with Tems, Essence, emerged as the first Nigerian song to enter the top 10 in the billboard hot 100 chart

The Mavin boss declared that it is not a small achievement and Nigerians have reacted to his post about the music stars

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy is the latest celebrity to react to Wizkid's latest ground-breaking achievement on the international scene.

Wizkid's song with Tems enters #10 in the billboard hot 100 chat recently a record by any Nigerian song and fans can't over the new feat.

Wizkid's song with Tems and Justin Bieber also entered #10 in the billboard hot 100 songs another record by a Nigerian song.

Don Jazzy has commended the duo on his Instagram by posting a screenshot of the #10 on Billboard hot 100 slot on his Instagram page, he captioned it as:

"Shout out to Biggest Wiz and Tems on all the recent milestones. This is no small achievement at all. More blessings."

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have commented on Don Jazzy's appreciation post for Wizkid and Tems as they gave him shoutouts.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Jessicaokoli_:

"Naija to the world."

Blaccquin:

"Wizkid FC."

E_vibes_angel:

"Like this is so big."

Des.m01:

"Big wiz forever aje."

Mjayjay:

"You sabi person Don."

