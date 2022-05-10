Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and his female colleague, Tems sparked reactions on social media after a video of their performance in the US emerged online

The Nigerian singers thrilled the crowd at the festival in Washington as they hugged each other before commencing the business of the day

Other videos of Wizkid's performance at the event have emerged online and Nigerians have commended their Starboy

Wizkid and his female colleague, Tems are back at doing what they love how to do best, giving their fans something to talk about.

The Nigerian stars were among the headline acts at the just concluded Broccoli City Festival in Washington, United States. and they thrilled the people with their top-notch performance.

The Essence crooners hugged themselves before they commenced their performance and Nigerians can't stop talking about the hilarious moment as they reacted differently to it.

Watch the video of the hug moment below:

Watch another video of the singer performing his hit single, Ojuelegba at the festival below:

Nigerians react to Tems and Wizkid's hug

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the moment Wizkid and Tems hugged on stage during the Brocolli City Festival.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

__.Xxviii:

"It’s high time Big wiz stop hugging this Tems she’s making the height difference obvious."

Oba_kay147:

"See the way she hold our Wizzy like pikin."

Clevertush:

"They so cute together omg they look like couple."

Dg01335:

"That’s how Tems became an international superstar your network is your net worth."

Culture_12345.3:

"See as wizkid be like tems younger brother."

Cjcool_thegr8:

"I was expecting another lift up."

Wizkid fan says Tems owes singer an apology

Wizkid was earlier defended by a dedicated fan online following the awkward moment that played out between him and Tems on stage during a performance at the last leg of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London.

Legit.ng earlier gathered the report of a viral video showing the moment Tems hesitated as Wizkid tried to lift her up while they were performing a song together.

Well, one of the Smile crooner’s fans has now taken to social media demanding that Tems also needs to apologise to Wizkid.

