FCT, Abuja - The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge and the 120 km Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed before his regime ends in 2023.

A presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau on Monday, October 11, through his Facebook page, revealed that the president gave the assurance at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his regime.

Buhari also assured that other key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), will be completed in the same period.

At the event, Buhari highlighted some of the notable achievements of the federal government in the last two years; mostly in areas of infrastructure, transportation, economy, electricity supply, the petroleum industry, among others, a report by Vanguard also indicates.

He was quoted by the presidential media aide that:

‘‘On transportation, we are growing the stock and quality of our road, rail, air and water transport infrastructure.

‘‘The PIDF projects are also advancing remarkably. These include the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge, 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 375 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway and the East-West Road. Most of these projects are expected to be completed within this 2nd term of our Administration.’’

