A lady based in the United Kingdom broke into tears after benefitting from the kindness of a laptop repairer

In a video, the young lady narrated her experience with the older man and how he offered to give her a spare laptop for the meantime

While sharing her experience, tears rolled down her cheeks as she noted that nobody ever showed her such kindness

A young UK-based lady has narrated how her laptop troubles were alleviated by a kind-hearted laptop repairer.

The lady, who had been struggling to get her laptop working again, was overwhelmed with emotion as she recounted the repairer's actions.

Lady in UK shares her experience with laptop repairer. Photo credit: @spellmxo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises kind and elderly laptop repairer

In a video, the lady known as @spellmxo on TikTok, shared her story with her followers, revealing the intensity of her gratitude.

According to her account, her laptop had been damaged after a cup of water was spilled on it, and she had been trying to get it repaired in time for her upcoming exams.

The repairer, an older man, went above and beyond to ensure the lady's needs were met without hesitation.

Despite his store still being open, he closed the door to minimise distractions and offered her a cup of coffee while she waited.

When the lady expressed her concerns about meeting her deadline, the repairer offered to let her stay as long as needed, even if it meant closing his store late.

Lady in UK cries as she shares her encounter with laptop repairer at his shop. Photo credit: @spellmxo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady was overwhelmed with emotions as she emphasised the repairer's kindness towards her.

He had also offered her a spare laptop to take home, allowing her to study throughout the night.

In her words:

"No one has ever been as nice as this man was to me today. My laptop spoilt, I don't know how it happened. I was sleeping and I woke up and you see that cup you can see behind me, I saw it on my laptop face down overnight. The water inside has spilled onto the laptop, so it had issues. It wasn't turning on, something happened with the hard drive. So I took it to the store and this man was, he was like, 'Oh, he's going to open that and check what happened with it.'

"So then he does, he tells me to come back, I come back. I tried using the laptop from yesterday till today, it was hanging and everything. And I realized, wait, like there's something wrong with this. And I have exams in literally the next four days or so, I have exams. I go back to the man and I tell him, 'Oh, my laptop is hanging and it's not working the way it's supposed to work.' Then he tells me he wants to update it, so we start updating it, but it's taking so long.

"Then he sees like how worried I am and how shaky I am, and he's like, 'Oh, what's wrong? Do you need the laptop urgently?' And I tell him, 'Oh, I have exams in just a few days.' He asks me how many days, I tell him four days. He's like, 'Oh do you need to study right now as we are installing the new Windows?' I'm like, 'Okay.' Then he gives me my laptop, then he goes to his front door and he closes it, like the store is still open, but he closes it so that like noise from outside doesn't disturb me.

"Then he's like, 'Oh, he's making coffee.' Do I want coffee? And he kept coming back to check on me if I was studying well. But I really couldn't study with that laptop because it was still like not working the way it was supposed to be working. He closes at seven, then he's like, 'I shouldn't worry, that I can stay until however long I want to stay, it doesn't matter how long it takes to install, he will wait with me, that he can. He will close however late that he needs, that he doesn't mind that, as long as me, I'm comfortable, like waiting.'

"Then I'm like, 'Oh, okay, thank you.' Then I sit down, and he sees that I've stopped studying, then he's like, 'Oh, if you don't mind, I'll give you a new laptop for you to take home so that you can study throughout the night, if you don't mind, so that like when you get home, you can be studying. I'll give you this new laptop to go home and use it to study.'

"And I kept asking, 'Sorry, what do you mean? Can you clarify what you mean?' And then he's like, 'You have to study, and you know you're studying law, and it must be so hard, and it must not be sleeping properly.' And he's an old man, like he's like an old man. He kept telling me to take it, because I was like, 'No, literally no.' Like, the niceness was getting scary. Then I took the laptop home. Like, this is the laptop. And I was looking, giving him attitude at first, like, because I thought he did a good job, but I don't even care about the job he did."

Reactions as lady praises kind laptop repairer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@kiilocs said:

"Am I the only one seeing this after the girl with the green nails?"

@alina said:

"Bless him aww he really imaan. May Allah reward you both inshallah, Alhamdulilah always."

@Kukie said:

"Realll he fixed my Mac last month and he was soo nice."

@unassuminguser0 said:

"He is an absolute delight! He once told me the shop rent was expensive and even after saying that he was so kind to give me a discount on my laptop repair when I flinched at the cost."

@Aesha said:

"I think I need help why do i always cry when I see people crying this has nothing to do with me tell me why tears are rolling down my cheeks."

@abimbola_ajibola commented:

"Mxo is crying, girl I’m crying with you. Do soryyyy I pray you ace your exams and the old man gets all the love he deserves."

@MabellaFunZone added:

"Awwwwww!!! I heard him saying you are like my children. May God bless him for his love and compassion."

Watch the video here:

Kind lady laments after paying stranger's rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media after seeing the response of a lady whom she paid her rent.

According to her, she met the lady online and sent a huge sum of N430,000 for her rent only to receive a shocking reply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng