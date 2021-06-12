June 12: Buhari addresses Nigerians, reels out achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that the federal government would continue to celebrate Democracy Day on June 12

Buhari, who made this known on Saturday, June 12, during his live broadcast to Nigerians, said his government would not relent in protecting the citizenry

The president also noted that the Army and other security agencies with the help of Nigerians would soon end insecurity in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Aso Rock, Abuja - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently addressing the nation on June 12, which has been designated as Democracy Day.

In a live broadcast which started at exactly 7:00 am and monitored by Legit.ng, the president said that his administration would continue to provide job employment for the teeming unemployed youths despite the effect of COVID-19.

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed Nigerians over the challenges facing the country. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Our democracy will soon become strong, mature

He said that Nigeria's democracy would always be going through improvement processes in the desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation-state to be reckoned with globally.

The president noted that some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms would handicap his administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

He said:

"When you elected me as your president in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the northeast, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the northeast pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.

"Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them."

I will pull 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty

Buhari also noted that his vision to pull poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action, adding that it can be seen in the National Social Investment Programme.

He said:

"My vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action and can be seen in the National Social Investment Programme, a first in Africa and one of the largest in the world where over 32.6m beneficiaries are taking part. We now have a National Social register of poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities in the 36 states and the FCT.

"Our conditional cash transfer program has benefited over 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households comprising more than 8 million individuals. This provides a monthly stipend of N10,000 per household.

He added that he has recently approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Plan that augments existing plans to further reduce poverty in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari orders upward increment of police salaries, benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in his efforts to strengthen security architecture in the country, President Buhari said he gave directives for the upward review of police salaries and their benefits.

It was reported that the president made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday, June 10, during a one-day visit to Lagos state, where he inaugurated various projects.

He said his government is currently recruiting 10,000 new police officers to reinforce personnel capacity across the country.

Source: Legit.ng