Shehu Sani, a former senator and ex-governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Kaduna, has reacted to the recent announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change the face of the country’s currency.

Sani said President Muhammadu Buhari changed the face of naira notes when he was the military head of state in 1984.

The former senator who represented Kaduna central in the eighth Senate said Buhari’s reason for redesigning the country’s currency was because of the economic instability the country was experiencing.

Shortly after the CBN governor broke the news on Wednesday, October 26, the former senator took to his Twitter page to make the disclosure.

Sani wrote:

“He Changed the National currency in 1984; He is Changing the National currency in 2022…and for the same reason.”

Source: Legit.ng