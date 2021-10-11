Many Nigerians know Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi of DAAR Communications as just a media mogul who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But there is a lot more about the Edo entrepreneur.

Dokpesi's conversation with journalists on Saturday, October 9, was indeed an eye-opener on his personal life, characterised by regrets, struggles, and adventures, Punch reports.

Dokpesi said he was very sickly at childhood (Photo: Chief Raymond Dokpesi)

1. Polygamy

To start with, the politician revealed that one of his worst regrets in life is the fact that he went into a polygamous marriage.

Dokpesi revealing that he got married to a Polish woman earlier in his life, explained that he had no option but to marry someone else when the foreign lady relocated to Poland and decided to stay there on the grounds that she is an only child who cannot part with her parents.

2. Instability

As also gathered by Daily Trust, he went on to note that this forced separation from his wife caused much instability in his later life, a situation which he never bargained for.

His words:

“And so, I shuttled down to Poland over 16 times requesting her to come back to Nigeria and stay but as the only child, she wanted to be by them.

"My mother was very anxious that I should have children that are my own; kids that I don’t have to enter a plane to go and visit. That whole thing caused the instability that later affected my life.”

3. Handicapped at childhood

According to Dokpesi, at birth he was speech-impaired and as such, a lot of persons at the time assumed that he was deaf and could not understand what was happening to him.

The Edo-born businessman recalled that as a very sickly child, his parents took him to many places for remedy but to no avail.

He narrated:

“I was handicapped and that was the toughest moment in my life at that stage and at that time, I felt highly discriminated against, I felt that I was likely to be denied the opportunity to live,” Dokpesi recalled.

“By the time, I was about 12 years I was terribly sick, my mother and father took me to several places from hospitals to native doctors and churches praying, looking for an opportunity for me to survive."

4. Given 35 years to live

Speaking on, he disclosed that because his condition grew worse, it was predicted that he will not exceed 35 years on earth.

He said:

"Well, let me say 35 years was the benchmark that was given to me because in my very early years, I was very sickly."

5. Allegedly poisoned by relatives

Dokpesi added that on one of the occasions where his parents were in search of a cure for him, they were told that their child was poisoned by persons close to them.

He recalled:

“They later took me down to Agenebode, when my father had almost given up, that I was not going to survive.

"We went through the banks of River Niger at the time. When we got to the destination, they said I had been poisoned and the people that committed the atrocity were there present and they will be able to deliver me.”

