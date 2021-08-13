Raymond Dokpesi, a top leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed how the party can win the 2023 presidential election

The PDP chieftain noted that the main opposition party must pick its candidate from the north if it is interested in winning the poll

According to him, one does not need a soothsayer to know that the southeast cannot with the next election if the presidential candidate comes from the zone

Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has said that his party has a good chance of sacking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that the PDP would win the next general election if it fields a candidate from the northern part of the country in 2023.

Cheif Ramond Dokpesi urges PDP to field a presidential candidate from the north in 2023. Credit: PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that Dokpesi, in an interview with Daily Independent, said PDP members who are canvassing zoning of the presidential ticket to the south are only doing so because they want to copy the APC.

The mem­bers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for the zoning of the ticket to the south after the completion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ten­ure in 2023.

PDP can't win 2023 presidential election unless it fields its candidate from north

Dokpesi said there is no way his party can win the 2023 presidential election if it presents a candidate from the southern part of the country.

He said:

“We are all Nige­rians and there is no need for us to keep deceiving ourselves at this point in time. At the age of 70 and with my experience in or­ganising campaigns in this country, I can tell you that unless there is a candidate from the north, in my own considered opinion, the PDP will not stand a chance of winning the election."

He added that former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the southwest did eight years; Goodluck Jonathan from the south-south also did six years, saying that the situation made it a total of 14 years.

Dokpesi alleged that if in 2019, former vice president Atiku Abubakar had not been rigged out of that election, he would have come back in 2023 to say that he wants to do a second term.

He said while he believes that it is fair that the southeast should produce the presi­dent as it is the only southern zone not to have done so since 1999, the southeast cannot win if it gets the presidential ticket at this time.

