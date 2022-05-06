Some Nigerian fathers react differently to the news of their newborns and in some cases, it never goes well

A 37-year-old man in Ilorin, Abdullahi, wanted to run away to Benin Republic when he heard his wife gave birth to four children

In another case, a father's show of happiness towards his newborn was condemned on social media when he sprayed the baby naira notes

While parenthood could be a beautiful thing, many react to it differently, even worse when they are not prepared.

A father who saw his wife deliver four babies at once absconded because of the economic fear that may follow.

One of the men begged Lagos state government to help him. Photo source: @gossipmilltv, Facebook/Pulse Nigeria

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three men and what they did when their wives gave birth.

1. He sprayed naira notes on kid

A man who walked into the hospital ward after his wife had just given birth showed his happiness in an unusual way.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After observing his wife for some time in a video, he went straight to where his newborn was and sprayed the child some naira notes

Many people who watched the video condemned the man, saying his act is unhealthy for the new baby and he should have appreciated his wife.

2. Cissé Abdullahi

A Nigerian man, Cissé Abdullahi, from Ilorin wanted to run away to Benin Republic when his wife delivered four babies with one pregnancy.

The man only had N3,500 with him when his wife gave birth. Photo source: Pulse Nigeria

Source: UGC

The man revealed that he only had about N3,500 when the news was delivered to him. Abdullahi stated that though what happened was worth celebrating, how to take care of the babies gave him a big scare.

He appealed to Nigerians:

“I need the assistance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the chairmen of the three councils in Badagry, and well-meaning Nigeria to take care of my children."

3. Austin Ohenhen

A Nigerian man from Edo state, Austin Ohenhen, ran away when his wife gave birth to quadruplets.

The man said that he only returned after family members encouraged and made him see the good in the situation that scared him.

Austin's wife said when she knew she was pregnant, she considered aborting the pregnancy but there was no money to carry it out. Following their interview with Legit TV, Nigerians donated towards their welfare.

Be prepared for parenthood

Before thinking about parenthood, it is important for both parents to be mentally and financially prepared to handle the responsibilities.

Intentional parenthood is significant as the family is the first agent of socialisation, and whatever goes wrong in families affects society.

White lady and Nigerian hubby welcome their baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an oyinbo woman who is popular on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha and married to an Anambra man has gone online to announce the birth of their baby.

Calling him Nnanyereugo Ifeanyi, she said that with the baby, the family is now complete. She shared a photo of herself, her husband, and the newborn.

In a post on Wednesday, May 4, many Nigerians took to her comment section in their hundreds to congratulate the family.

Source: Legit.ng