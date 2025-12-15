Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined residents at the Lagos Food Festival and publicly showcased his cooking skills during the event

The governor described the festival as a reflection of Lagos’ creativity, rich flavours, and youthful energy

The 2025 Lagos Food Festival attracted top government officials, chefs, youths, and students, with prizes awarded to standout participants

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined residents on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Lagos Food Festival, where he celebrated the city’s diverse cuisine and youthful culture.

The governor did not just observe the activities but also took part in cooking, drawing cheers from the crowd as he tried his hand at food preparation.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dazzles attendees at the Lagos Food Festival in Victoria Island. Photo: Jidesanwoolu/X

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu later shared moments from the festival on his official X handle. In the post, he said the event gave him the opportunity to engage directly with residents and experience the atmosphere created by food lovers from across the state. According to him, the festival reflected the creativity and flavour that define Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu joins cooking, crowd interaction

While addressing the experience online, the governor described the variety of dishes on display as impressive.

He said:

“Today, I was at the Lagos Food Festival and had a great time. I loved meeting people, soaking in the atmosphere, and seeing the incredible range of food on display. When it comes to flavour, Lagos really knows how to show up.”

He also confirmed that he participated in cooking during the event. “I cooked. Literally. I showed off a bit of my cooking skills, and the food tasted fantastic. There was good music, plenty of laughter, and a lot of fun all around,” he wrote.

Sanwo-Olu speaks on celebrating Lagos culture

Sanwo-Olu said the festival went beyond food and reflected the wider spirit of the city. He noted that the blend of music, cuisine, and youthful presence captured what makes Lagos unique.

“When it comes to showing off the energy of Lagos, the food, the music, the vibe, as the young people would say, involve me. This city has a spirit you cannot fake, and events like this show exactly why Lagos is Lagos,” he added.

The 2025 Lagos Food Festival, themed Taste Beyond Borders, was held at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island. Residents and visitors sampled a mix of local and international dishes while enjoying live music performances throughout the day.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu interacts with residents at the Lagos Food Festival. Photo: Babjidesanwoolu/X

Source: Twitter

Lagos Food Festival: Wide attendance, prizes won

The festival attracted members of the Lagos State Executive Council and House of Assembly, alongside current and former public office holders. Traditional rulers, celebrity chefs, youths, food vendors, and students from tertiary institutions also attended.

Several participants displayed their culinary skills during cooking contests organised at the venue. Some of them emerged winners and received prizes, adding a competitive edge to the celebration of food and culture.

Lagos bans Egungun festival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command had stopped plans for an Egungun festival allegedly scheduled by a group identified as Oje Parapo of Oregun.

The command said the planned event was not approved and had already caused fear among residents after handbills and online posts circulated warnings restricting public movement.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng