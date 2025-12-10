The Nigeria Immigration Service dismissed a viral Facebook post falsely claiming a new 2025 recruitment exercise

The Service confirmed the announcement circulating on social media was fabricated and urged Nigerians to ignore it

The NIS clarified that only the recent CDCFIB recruitment exercise was valid and directed applicants to the official portal for update

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed a viral post circulating on Facebook claiming that the Service has launched a new recruitment exercise for 2025.

The post, which advertised openings for 3,000 personnel officers and provided a suspicious application link, has been described as fake and misleading.

NIS: Misleading posts circulate online

The NIS said its attention was drawn to the fake announcement after it began spreading rapidly across several social media platforms, especially Facebook.

In a statement via X on Wednesday, December 10, a spokesperson for the Service confirmed that no such recruitment is being conducted, describing the post as “a deliberate attempt to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.”

According to the Service, the claim is entirely fabricated and did not originate from any official NIS communication channel.

NIS says recruitment claim is false

In a statement shared on its verified platforms, the Service urged Nigerians to disregard the information completely.

“This is false. The public is advised to ignore, avoid engaging, and report the page immediately,” the statement read.

The NIS stressed that recruitment announcements are made only through approved government platforms, not anonymous social media pages circulating unverified links.

NIS: Only CDCFIB exercise is valid

The Service clarified that the only recruitment process involving Immigration officers is the one recently conducted by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), and that exercise has already closed.

“The only Immigration recruitment ongoing is the one just conducted by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), and applicants are currently awaiting results,” the NIS explained.

The Service advised applicants to follow updates strictly from the CDCFIB portal.

Where to check for authentic information

The NIS urged Nigerians to rely solely on official channels for recruitment notices to avoid falling victim to fraud or misinformation.

“Applicants are advised to check the CDCFIB portal for the latest updates,” it stated, referencing the official link: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

The Service reiterated that any recruitment information not published through authorised government platforms should be treated as fake.

