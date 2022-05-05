A young Nigerian man, George Gabriel, has narrated how he and his friends were beaten for a stolen phone they knew nothing about

George revealed that this happened days before his passing out parade as a corps member in an Anambra community

The young man stated that efforts to get NYSC involved have not proved to be fruitful as they are still waiting on their action

A young Nigerian man, George Gabriel, on Wednesday, May 4, came on Facebook to narrate how he and his friends faced a great ordeal in the community they were sent to serve as corps members.

He said the experience happened on Wednesday, April 27, in Okija, Ihiala local government area, Anambra state.

The man said their families could not contact them as they were being tortured. Photo source: George Gabriel

Source: Facebook

How we were called suspects

George revealed that he and his fellow corps members were accused as suspects in the case of a neigbour’s stolen phone. The young man said he has been living in the same house for the past one year and nothing had ever gone amiss.

The affected neighbour, Chukwujekwu Chukuweze, was said to have been the last person to sleep the night of the incident.

The young man said that when one of his colleagues woke up at night to ease himself, he saw the neighbour's door ajar and his purse dumped outside, without giving it much thought.

In George’s words:

“My colleague felt they were probably dumped by the owner, and he went back to sleep. The next morning, we woke up to the news that someone entered into the man's room and took his business phones(an android infinix/tecno phone), the ones he uses to communicate with clients. He had an iPhone X all on same spot, but it wasn't taken, despite being more expensive…”

They collected money from us

George added that the services of touts were employed and they were tortured. Access to their relatives was cut off as their phones were seized.

Not only that, he added that they were extorted N50,000 each for a phone that was not worth much.

George revealed that their primary place of assignment principal had to come bail them out and they gave the touts the money through him.

George's comments

When Legit.ng contacted him, George said he had to write about the ordeal on Facebook because he felt NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) was not doing much even after they had reported the incident to their local government inspector.

He said:

"My LGI and the state coordinator has been aware, the state coordinator assured the case is being handled and the culprit would be brought to book, but it's been a week now, no actions taken..."

NYSC member declared dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female corps member declared missing on Thursday, April 14 in Abuja, was found dead with her body mutilated.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 27, the NYSC director of press and public relations, confirmed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa Edward Achado’s body was found with some of her body parts removed by the killers.

It was gathered that her family declared the fair-complexioned lady missing in a notice shared on social media.

