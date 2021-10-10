Some Army officers will be tried by special military courts over their attitude to work among other things

The Nigerian Army’s Joint Task Force North-East operation, Hadin Kai, on Saturday inaugurated two court martials to try defaulting soldiers serving at the operation ground in the North-East.

The theater Commander of the joint task force, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military personnel numbering 158 would be tried on matters relating “directly to the regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.”

Musa said this while inaugurating the general and special court martials at the officers’ Mess of the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “As we all know, courts martial trials are regimental and judicial exercises, the end of which may review, reduce or remove the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel. To maintain the armed forces in a state of readiness, the military, as an institution, must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with the extent laws.”

Musa added that the court martials were in line with the two set of laws guiding the command. He said the court was not only a jury for trial but also a court to speedily dispose of cases and award mete out punishments in the event of conviction of any personnel.

He said, “The military has its code of service discipline to meet its peculiar disciplinary needs. In this regard, emphasis shall be laid on statute laws and the traditional military regimentation with due adherence to the fair hearing requirements as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

According to the commander, the first court martial will be presided over by one Maj. Gen. Bainze Mohammed, while Lt. Col. Rotimi Bakare will be the judge advocate. The second one has Brig. Gen. Dominic Udofia as its president while Squadron Leader Audu Satomi will serve as the judge advocate.

