Bishop Matthew Kukah has called on the FG to unveil the identities of those accused of sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists

In his sermon on Sunday, October 3, the priest expressed worry over the difficulty for the government to release names of Boko Haram sponsors

The Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese declared that the Buhari administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has raised concerns about the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists.

The cleric while delivering a sermon at the Priestly Ordination of Five Deacons at the Holy Family Cathedral declared that the administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians, Vanguard reports.

Bishop Kukah has wondered why the Buhari government refuses to release the names of Boko Haram sponsors. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Kukah on Sunday, October 3, wondered why it is difficult for the government to release names of those sponsoring terrorism.

The bishop according to P.M News also declared that Nigeria is a broken country that's decomposing from within, adding that people cannot go on like this.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also explained that Nigerians have become so traumatised and sedated by horrible news, that have now become comfortable.

Why FG must reveal Boko Haram sponsors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of the Boko Haram terrorists terrorising the country.

The forum is especially making reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists.

The MBF said the FG has to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

US announces readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the United States said it is ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard made this known on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja. The envoy noted that the partnership is something they are very eager to do, adding that she has had at least three conversations in the last two months on the subject.

While noting that talks were ongoing on the matter, Leonard added that the US remains committed to supporting Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

Source: Legit