Abuja - A report by The Punch indicates that the United States said it is ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard made this known on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

The United States is ready to partner Nigeria to identify the sponsors of Boko Haram and extremism. Photo credit: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

The envoy noted that the partnership is something they are very eager to do, adding that she has had at least three conversations in the last two months on the subject, P.M News added.

While noting that talks were ongoing on the matter, Leonard added that the U..S remains committed to support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

Speaking further, the US ambassador revealed the U.S. government was also devoted to supporting democracy and economic programmes of the government through the embassy.

Terrorism has no boundary, says Lai Mohammed

Earlier, the United States of America and other developed countries were urged to come to the aid of Nigeria in fighting terrorism.

The call was made by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture. According to him, terrorism has no boundary and no part of the world is safe if it is allowed to thrive.

He argued that global support would go a long way in stamping out the menace. He said this on Friday, August 20, in Washington DC during his ongoing engagement with global media outlets, think tanks and influencers.

