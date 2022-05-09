A statement has been issued by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in reaction to the viral video of one of its officers assaulting an unarmed civilian

The NCS has vowed that it will sanction any of its personnel found breaching the stipulated code of conduct

Meanwhile administrative investigation has already commenced as the officers involved in the scandal have also been withdrawn from duty

The Nigerian Customs Service has finally reacted to the unruly behavior of one of its officers who assaulted Samson Nwachikwu, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

The NCS in a statement issued by its spokesperson Timi Bomodi on Monday, May 9 described the behavior of the officers as unruly.

An image of the Customs officer slapping Mr. slapping Samson Nwachukwu, an aide to Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: (Punch)

Source: UGC

According to the statement, the accused officers have been withdrawn from their patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone 'C' Port Harcourt.

It will be recalled that the accused officers were on duty along the Benin-Agbor Expressway when they assaulted Mr. Samson Nwachuckwu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NCS statement:

Nwachukwu a human rights volunteer and special assistant to the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa kept his cool when he was slapped by the customs officer as seen in the viral.

It was gathered that the incident generated diverse reactions online with many people lamenting the harassment in the country.

NCS to sanction unruly officers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Customs Service stated that appropriate sanctions will be meted out on the alleged officers.

Statement reads:

“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times.

“Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline.”

The NCS also assured the general public that it will continue to perform its duty in safeguarding lives and properties and also ensuring public peace.

NCS said:

"We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident."

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

In another development, Governor Okowa said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

The Delta state governor said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

2023 presidency: Northern Professionals Forum asks Okowa to contest

Meanwhile, a group operating under the aegis of the Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) has called on Governor Okowa to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The forum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 10 said they have taken cognisance of the Delta governor's track record of infrastructural and socio-economic development of his state, adding that he can replicate same at the national level.

The body which is comprised of professionals from diverse fields noted that governance cannot be left in hands of those who least understand what infrastructural, human capital, and socio-economic development was all about in the guise of politics.

Source: Legit.ng