A recent survey of Nigerian markets shows that prices of key staples have risen ahead of Ramadan.

Traders have decided to increase food items such as Rice, beans at markets Lagos and Kano

Minor declines were observed in commodities such as palm oil and selected vegetables

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Staple food prices across the country are recording sharp increases as muslims begin Ramadan fasting season

Ramadan is not only a period of abstinence from food and drink, but also a time for 'reflection, discipline and heightened devotion'

Key food prices are on the rise across Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

This means less work despite the seasonal demand surge.

DailyTrust reports several traders in Abuja, Taraba, and Kaduna states are taking advantage and have hikes prices of key food items such as rice, beans, maize, and groundnuts.

Here are they key insight on price changes

According to the survey, in Abuja, traders reported modest rises:

Beans (per bag) have increased from N50,000 to N90,000.

Maize (per bag) has risen from N25,000 to N27,000 to higher levels.

Local rice jumbo packs (~100kg) are now approaching N100,000.

In Kaduna also small increases were observed:

Beans (local measure) have doubled from N700 to N1,400.

Taraba recorded the biiggest price jump across several commodities:

White beans (100kg) rose from N65,000 to N110,000.

Paddy rice (100kg) increased from N18,000 to between N28,000 and N30,000.

Maize (100kg) went up from N15,000–N18,000 to N23,000–N24,000.

Groundnut (100kg) climbed from N30,000 to N45,000.

Dried cassava (100kg) jumped from N3,500 to N7,000.

Locally processed rice (measure) increased from N1,400 to N1,800.

White beans (measure) rose from N900 to between N1,800 and N2,000.

Some commodities recorded minor declines, including palm oil (25L jerry can), which fell from N70,000 to N53,000, and selected vegetables.

Nigerian food markets changes ahead of Ramadan. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Price stability in Lagos and Kano

In Lagos, staple prices was steady

Beans (bag) are priced at N60,000.

Long-grain rice costs N75,000, while short-grain rice is N55,000.

Tomatoes (bag) are N36,000.

Pepper (bag) costs N46,000, and a half-bag is N20,000.

Frozen chicken (per kg) is N4,800.

Onions, however rose from N70,000 to N90,000 per bag.

In Kano, markets resisted the typical seasonal surge:

Gerewa rice (50kg) is priced at N52,000.

BUA rice (50kg) costs N52,500.

AA Rano rice (50kg) is N51,500, and the 25kg pack is N27,000.

Sugar (bag) is N70,000, while mudu is N4,500.

Flour (bag) costs N60,000.

Fresh produce in Kano saw only minor changes, including tomatoes (N800 per bowl), tatashe (N1,500), onions (N2,000), Irish potatoes (N7,500 per basket), and medium yams (N5,000 per tuber).

Nigeria’s food inflation hits 10-year low

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has recorded its lowest food inflation rate in a decade, offering long-awaited relief to millions of households battling high living costs.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation fell sharply to 8.89% in January 2026, marking the first single-digit reading since May 2015, when it stood at 9.78%.

The January data signals a major turnaround after years of persistent double-digit increases that squeezed household budgets across the country.

Source: Legit.ng