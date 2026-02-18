The Federal government launches a recruitment portal for Technical Facilitators in Federal Technical Colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education said applications are open for a one-year ministerial intervention aiming to bridge Nigeria's skills gap

According to the ministry, the merit-based screening process ensures transparency but does not guarantee selection for applicants

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government has opened the application portal for a fresh recruitment.

The new opening is a strategic recruitment of Technical Facilitators across Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

The Federal Ministry of Education said the recruitment is a one-year ministerial intervention.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, via the ministry’s X handle @NigEducation.

The ministry advised qualified and industry-experienced professionals to apply for the openings.

According to the statement, all applications will undergo a merit-based screening process, and submission does not guarantee selection.

“The one-year ministerial intervention aims to bridge Nigeria’s skills gap and strengthen competency-based TVET delivery.

“Qualified, industry-experienced professionals with strong pedagogical competence are encouraged to apply via the official portal.

“All applications will undergo a transparent, rigorous, and merit-based screening process. Submission does not guarantee selection.”

The application form will close at 11:59 PM on Monday, 16 March 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted.

The ministry advised applicants to complete and submit the form on or before the stated deadline.

The application link is below:

Nigerians react as FG announces fresh nationwide recruitment

@PrinceoshoFxxx

May we have the link for the registration?

@OseAilevboise

Share link na, with all this grammar, no link.

@FavourA69529311

Eagerly waiting for the link.

@globally_peace

You way no see money pay for Tvet beneficiary ehn.

@ajanilinks

@NOA_Nigeria, verify this information if it’s legitimate

@iamseunalabi

@grok please can you summarize what this application is all about in a plain language and the people that are required to apply

FG begins fresh recruitment across 774 LGAs nationwide

Recall that the federal government commenced recruiting National Health Fellows to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and youth leadership nationwide.

13 candidates had been shortlisted from the thirteen local government areas in Nasarawa State as part of the selection exercise.

Officials had confirmed that the recruitment process was strictly merit-based to ensure transparency, credibility, and fairness.

Customs recruitment: FG releases important notice to applicants

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) issued a disclaimer disowning a viral recruitment notice described as photoshopped and misleading.

The Service urged applicants to rely only on verified official channels for recruitment information.

The NCS cautioned the public against scams and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in recruitment.

Source: Legit.ng