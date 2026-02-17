20 Countries Where Nigerians Can Relocate to and Earn the Highest Salaries in 2026
- Nigerians considering relocation must have a clear picture of where their skills can earn the most
- New data shows globally, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore are among the list of countries offering the highest average monthly
- These figures reflect take-home pay after taxes, providing insight into potential earnings abroad for Nigerians
In recent years, many Nigerians have decided to move abroad, particularly to Europe and America, in search of better career prospects and improved living standards
Although relocating offers opportunities for higher income and a brighter future, understanding net salaries in different countries is essential to ensure there are no regrets.
Based on data obtained from Numbeo, here are the top 20 countries by average monthly net salary.
1- Switzerland: $7,692.27/month ($92,307/year)
According to Numbeo, Switzerland leads globally with high net salaries. Citizens of the country earn an average of $7,692.27, which is about N10 million using the current exchange rate.
2- Luxembourg: $5,538.50/month ($66,462/year)
Following behind is Luxembourg, a small European country with a population of under N1 million. The country offers one of the world's highest standards of living.
Data shows the country's average salary is around $5,538.50(N7.4 million) monthly.
It is important to note that the country has a very high cost of living, driven by expensive housing and rent.
3- Singapore: $4,382.12/month ($52,585/year)
Singapore attracts professionals across the world and, for years, has offered skilled workers a chance for a better living.
The highly developed, multicultural island city-state in Southeast Asia has an average monthly salary of $4,382, about N5.91 million.
4- Denmark: $4,332.31/month ($51,988/year)
Denmark is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. Best known for its exceptionally high quality of life, consistently ranking as one of the world's happiest and safest countries
Average monthly earnings in Denmark are around $4,332, about N7 million
5- United States: $4,253.02/month ($51,036/year)
The US is a dream destination for many Nigerians because of the opportunities it offers. From tech to commerce, the US has unique opportunities that many countries can't offer.
Numbeo states that the average American monthly earnings are around $4,253.02, about N5.73 million.
6- Norway: $4,055.61/month ($48,667/year)
Norway offers high net salaries and free higher education, making it attractive for skilled professionals.
Nigerians relocating to Norway may face language challenges, but the salary of $4,055.61, approximately N5 million, is too attractive to ignore.
7- Netherlands: $3,999.69/month ($47,996/year)
The Netherlands is another attractive country in Europe and has seen a growing number of immigrants over the years. The country's average monthly salary is just under $4,000, or about N5.58 million, a handsome take-home for a month’s work.
8 - Australia: $3,952.17/month ($47,426/year)
Australia is also a country of interest for Nigerians over the years, looking for opportunities abroad. The country boasts high-demand roles with a favourable work-life balance and strong salaries estimated at around $3,952(N5.33 million) monthly.
9 - Qatar: $3,811.99/month ($45,744/year)
Qatar, the arab couuntry, has been attracting skilled immigrants around the world due to its tax-free income. Nigerians can also look into the country if the plan is to earn more and keep more. $3,811.99, about N5 million, is a decent monthly salary.
10 - Israel: $3,689.28/month ($44,272/year)
Despite the ongoing war, Israel is ranked among the countrys that citizens earn high wages around the world. Its advanced tech and innovation sectors provide high net salaries estimated at $3,689.28 (N4.97 million) monthly
Other countries with high salaries included in the Numbeo survey are:
Rank
Country
Monthly Salary (USD)
Monthly Salary (N)
11
Ireland (Tech average)
$3,500.00
N4.9 million
12
Germany (Tech average)
$3,450.00
N4.8 million
13
Sweden (Tech average)
$3,300.00
N4.6 million
14
Netherlands
$3,250.00
N4.6 million
15
Denmark
$3,200.00
N4.5 million
16
Norway
$3,150.00
N4.4 million
17
France
$3,100.00
N4.3 million
18
Switzerland
$3,050.00
N4.3 million
19
Japan
$3,000.00
N4.2 million
20
United States
$2,950.00
N4.1 million
