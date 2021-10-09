A pro-Tinubu group, SWAGA 2023, has revealed how APC leader Bola Tinubu will secure victory in the 2023 presidential election

The group's chairman, Adedayo Adeyeye, boasted that Tinubu will secure at least 12 million votes from the southwest

Adeyeye added that the traditional rulers in the southwest have endorsed the former Lagos governor to succeed President Buhari

The SouthWest Agenda 2023 group has boasted that Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will get 12 or 13 million votes out of the estimated 20 million votes from the southwest in 2023.

The Punch reported that Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, the chairman of the pro-Tinubu group, said this on Friday, October 8, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

The SouthWest Agenda 2023 group says APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, will secure 12 million votes from southwest.

Though Tinubu is yet to declare his intention to contest any office in 2023, there are strong indications that he might be interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeyeye boasted that just like President Buhari who raked 12 million votes from the north before the 2015 elections, Tinubu will also get at least 12 million votes from the southwest.

Solidifying the home base

In a bid to secure victory, the SWAGA chairman said it is important that everyone in the southwest where Tinubu hails from support him.

Adeyeye said traditional rulers in the Yoruba dominated region are also in support of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 3-month UK medical trip

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Friday evening, October 8, returned to Nigeria after spending about three months in the United Kingdom.

A statement by his media office said the former Lagos governor had surgery on his right knee and also underwent physiotherapy following the operation while in the UK.

The APC leader expressed his appreciation to all those who visited him in London, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu speaks as SWAGA ‘23 launched in Lagos

Tinubu's arrival to Nigeria comes hours after the launch of South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing his candidacy for the 2023 presidency.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, speaking at the launch, fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria.

