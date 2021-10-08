Governor Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, October 7, attended the launch of a pro-Tinubu campaign movement ahead of 2023

At the launch, the Lagos state governor showered praise on Tinubu and threw his weight behind the APC leader to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Sanwo-Olu's deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, also revealed why Nigerians should support Tinubu to emerge president in 2023

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has fully declared his support for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The governor registered his support when he spoke at the launch of the Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, on Thursday, October 7, The Cable reported.

Governor Sanwo-Olu attended the formal launch of the SouthWest Agenda 2023, a pro-Tinubu group. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria, a brief statement on his Facebook page also indicated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu's “extraordinary qualities” set him apart from his contemporaries in the Nigerian politics.

He commended the reforms Tinubu carried out in Lagos during his tenure as governor, saying his legacy is what “we are building on”.

His words:

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s story has been a legend in vision, passion and action. These three values stand him out among his contemporaries in national politics today.

“It is no wonder the man stretches his arm of fellowship beyond Lagos, the state he led for eight years as a governor and in which he bequeathed the legacy we are building on. He is nationalist in thinking and progressive in action.”

Sanwo-Olu said SWAGA is a movement that represents the philosophy Tinubu stands for, noting that the agenda of the group, which is for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023, will be “brought to a logical end”.

Lagos deputy governor speaks

Also speaking at the event, Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos deputy governor, said Tinubu is capable of transforming the country in terms of employment, security, and infrastructural development.

He said:

“If we want true progress, employment, security and development, we all know who is capable of creating these opportunities for us. He is Asiwaju."

Nigerians react

Cyril Hart commented on Facebook:

"In my opinion, this is a wrong political move. How do you sell the President of Nigeria with a regional platform- Southwest Agenda?

"Does Tinubu want to be a President of the Southwest or Nigeria? SWAGA is a wrong nomenclature.

"How can you say Tinubu has a nationalist vision, yet you intend to enthrone him with a regional platform; in name and composition? How will the other 5 regions buy-in to SWAGA ?

"This is a political mishap. Renavigate immediately."

ComradeWisdom Effiong said:

"SWAGA'2023 is not for Southwest alone. It's a movement for young and old, men and women infact this movement is for all Nigerians both at home and in abroad."

Aliyu Ishak Cisse said:

"I don't care whether president come from north or south, all I pray for is the one that will make the life of every Nigerian better and move our country forward "

Source: Legit.ng