After three months of medical attention and recuperation in London, APC leader Bola Tinubu has finally returned to Nigeria

The former Lagos governor reportedly landed in Lagos, his political base, on Friday evening, October 7

His media office said the APC chieftain has fully recuperated and is ready to do his part in advancing the cause of good governance in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday evening, October 8, returned to Nigeria after spending about three months in the United Kingdom.

A statement by his media office said the former Lagos governor had surgery on his right knee and also underwent physiotherapy following the operation while in the UK, The Cable reported.

The national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, returned to Nigeria on Friday, October 8, after about three-month medical trip to the UK, where he underwent knee surgery. Photo credit: delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

The statement reads:

“His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. He arrived from London, United Kingdom.

“During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon."

The media office added that the APC chieftain has "returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.”

Gratitude to UK visitors

Legit.ng earlier reported that over 50 Nigerian politicians visited Tinubu while in London.

Upon his return, the APC leader expressed his appreciation to all the visitors, including President Muhammadu Buhari, The Punch also reported.

Nigerians react

Sam KC commented on Facebook:

"Why can't our leaders in government fix our hospitals with modern healthcare facilities than spending much to travel abroad in search of a better healthcare, is it not human being like them that set up those hospitals abroad up to standard?"

Abdullahi M Garba said:

"Wishes you quick recovery our next President in 2023 insha Allah."

Adindu Okezie Nwoko said:

"In full gear, now ready for the race and he will win the country will continue remain in the hands of cabals"

Sanwo-Olu speaks as SWAGA ‘23 launched in Lagos

Meanwhile, Tinubu's arrival to Nigeria comes hours after the launch of South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing his candidacy for the 2023 presidency.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, speaking at the launch, fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria.

Tinubu is, however, yet to officially declare his interest to run for presidency.

Source: Legit.ng