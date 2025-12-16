Officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who were detained by Burkinabe authorities in their country after their landing last week have lamented their prolonged stay in the country, Daily Trust reports.

The officers specifically called on the Nigerian government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to handle the matter with all seriousness, saying their continued stay in the country amounted to detention.

The officers, who spoke to Daily Trust on Monday through their friends within the NAF, maintained that they were on official mission to Portugal, hence the reason the Nigerian government must do something faster.

Last week, no fewer than 11 personnel of the force were held in Burkina Faso over alleged violations of their airspace, with the authorities of the country claiming they were forced to land after violations.

But NAF authorities, who confirmed the development, explained that its officers and aircraft identified as C-130 that landed in Bobo-Dioulasso observed a technical concern with the aircraft a few hours after they took off from Lagos, hence the reason for landing, not forced to land.

After the development, a lot of reports emanated from different angles alleging espionage, SIGINT operations, foreign sponsorship or the involvement of other external networks.

What detained officers said

Speaking to Daily Trust anonymously through their colleagues on Monday, the detained officers accused the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of neglect, saying efforts to get them released had not been felt in any way.

“They’re still in detention in Burkina Faso. 11 of them are likely to celebrate their Christmas and New Year in detention in a foreign land.

“The MFA hasn’t been doing so well to get them released. They may be doing something but such action is not swift as expected,” one of their colleagues told Daily Trust.

Another officer said, “The claims circulating regarding an alleged clandestine intelligence operation involving a Nigerian military aircraft in Burkina Faso are entirely false, misleading and unsupported by facts.

“The aircraft in question was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled periodic depot maintenance, a routine and mandatory lifecycle requirement for military transport aircraft and therefore had no operational tasking or mission of any kind.

“The flight was covered by necessary flight documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation procedures.

“The precautionary landing at Bobo-Dioulasso was initiated strictly on safety grounds, in full compliance with standard aviation protocols.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land or found operating without authorisation, and claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications intended to misinform and inflame public sentiment.

“Equally baseless are allegations of espionage, SIGINT operations, foreign sponsorship or the involvement of other external networks.

“The personnel on board were standard aircrew and mission-support officers conducting a legitimate military air movement, not intelligence operatives, and the aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind.

“The interactions of Burkinabe authorities and NAF crew have remained professional, as the crew have also made contact with their families.

“Furthermore, contrary to online speculation, there was no official statement from the NAF claiming that the crew had been released.

“Matters relating to the aircraft and its personnel are being responsibly managed by the relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies through established diplomatic channels, in line with international norms and bilateral relations.

“The continued circulation of these narratives reflects a deliberate disinformation effort aimed at discrediting Nigeria, undermining trust, and straining regional relations.

“The public is therefore urged to rely on verified information and to disregard sensational claims designed to distort facts and threaten regional stability.

“Nigerians are therefore encouraged to remain calm, discerning, and patriotic in their engagement with national security matters.

“In an era of heightened information warfare, citizens must resist the temptation to discredit legitimate national efforts based on continental affiliations, political leanings, or speculative narratives.

“Constructive scrutiny is welcome in a democracy, but the amplification of falsehoods only serves the interests of those who seek to weaken national cohesion and undermine Nigeria’s standing.

“Patriotism demands responsibility, unity of purpose, and confidence in established institutions working in the best interest of the nation.”

Foreign affairs ministry reacts

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told Daily Trust that the acting Ambassador was in Burkina Faso last Wednesday to see the detained officers but that he was barred by the Burkinabe authorities.

Ebienfa noted that a series of meetings had been held and were still ongoing in order to get them released before Christmas.

He said, “Yes, they are still detained. They have not been released. Are they aware that the acting ambassador has been there to see them and he was not allowed to see them?

“He was there since Wednesday to see them but he wasn’t allowed to see them. He was in Bobo-Dioulasso to see them. Why will they say the ministry is not fair? Many meetings have been held with the Burkinabe authorities to release them.”

When asked for the way forward and present status on the matter, he directed our correspondent to Defence Headquarters.

He added that, “What I know is that we’re having serious meetings with them on how to get them released. But for them to make insinuations that the foreign affairs ministry is not doing well is not fair to the ministry at all.”

