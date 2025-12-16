Aliko Dangote has intensified his dispute with NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed accusing them of enabling cheap fuel imports

Dangote alleged Ahmed’s leadership undermines domestic refining by colluding with international traders

He also question how Farouk Ahmed was able to pay $5 million on his four children’s secondary education in Switzerland

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has accused the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, of spending more than $5 million to finance the secondary education of his four children in Switzerland.

In a statement signed by Dangote, he accused Ahmed of living beyond his legitimate means.

The Nigerian billionaire listed the schools that the NMDPRA boss’s children attended, which he believes are beyond his lawful sources of income.

The schools are Faisal Farouk at Montreux School, Farouk Jr. at Aiglon College, Ashraf Farouk at Institut Le Rosey, and Farhana Farouk at La Garenne International School.

Dangote allegation against NMDPRA boss

Dangote also said that the annual tuition, travel, and upkeep per child amounted to $200,000, with total living expenses over six years at $1.2 million per child, bringing the estimated total for secondary education to $5 million which is over N7 billion.

He further alleged that Ahmed spent $2 million on tertiary education for his four children, including $210,000 for Faisal Farouk’s 2025 Harvard MBA.

Dangote said:

“Facts don't lie Nigerians deserve to know the source(s) of these sums of money paid by a public officer while many parents in his home state of Sokoto cannot afford to pay N10,000 school fees."

List of the alleged costs:

Secondary Education: Over $5 million for four children (tuition, upkeep, air tickets, etc., 6 years each)

Tertiary Education: Approximately $2 million for four children’s university fees over 4 years

2025 Specific: $210,000 spent on Faisal Farouk’s Harvard MBA ($150,000 tuition + $60,000 for upkeep, tickets, and incidentals)

Dangote’s allegations come amid an ongoing dispute between the billionaire and the NMDPRA over Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, including the operations of Dangote’s refinery in Lagos.

More allegations against Farouk Ahmed

Reuters reports that Dangote accused Ahmed of economic sabotage, which he said is undermining domestic refining in Nigeria.

He accused the leadership of the NMDPRA of colluding with international traders and oil importers to frustrate local refining through the continued issuance of import licences for petroleum products.

There is no response yet from NMDPRA on the allegations.

NMDPRA issues more import license

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian petroleum industry regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has spoken on the issue of fuel importation.

The NMDPRA declared that there are yet no laws stopping fuel importation if local refineries cannot meet Nigeria’s consumption needs.

Ukoha noted that the local refineries are not yet meeting the national consumption needs, hence the need for oil marketers to keep importing fuel to meet consumption needs.

