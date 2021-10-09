A prominent PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi, has declared his support for former vice president Atiku to emerge Nigeria's president in 2023

Dokpesi said nobody in the entire southern region can win the presidency for the opposition party in 2023

The PDP chieftain, however, said whoever emerges as Nigeria's president should compensate the southeast region

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said no southern candidate can’t win the 2023 presidential election for his party.

Dokpesi made this assertion in an interview published by Daily Trust on Saturday, October 9.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a PDP chieftain, says no southern candidate can’t win the 2023 presidential election for his party. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Dr Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

Asked if he was not supporting the call for the PDP to present a candidate from the southeast in 2023, the PDP chieftain said:

"There is no candidate from the southeast, even I dare say there is no candidate from the south that you put in the north today that will be able to win. It is going to be a humongous challenge."

Southeast needs to be compensated

Though he said no candidate from the southeast can win in 2023, Dokpesi said the region deserves the slot if the presidency is zoned to the southern region.

The PDP chieftain added that whoever emerges as the president of Nigeria would have to compensate the people of the southeast.

He, however, said the PDP should seek its candidate for 2023 from the northern region.

Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to beat in 2023 - Dokpesi

Meanwhile, Dokpesi said he offered former vice president Atiku Abubakar to Nigerians, adding that he has all it takes to emerge Nigeria's president in 2023.

He said:

"I stand firm to state that Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to beat in 2023. He is competent, he is a liberal northerner, who is ready to sacrifice."

