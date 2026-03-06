DJ Cuppy shared photos from a recent royal engagement featuring King Charles III

The Nigerian DJ revealed she was carrying out ambassadorial duties for The King's Trust

Her post has sparked interest as fans react to her latest royal appearance

Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy has shared photos of herself alongside King Charles III as she resumed her ambassadorial duties for The King's Trust.

The music star, whose real name is Florence Otedola, posted a collage of photos from the engagement on her Instagram page.

DJ Cuppy shares unexpected moment with King Charles during royal engagement. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The images captured moments of her posing with the British monarch and other guests during the event.

In the post, the entertainer briefly revealed that she was carrying out official duties as an ambassador for the youth-focused charity founded by the King.

“Ambassador duties for the King’s Trust,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy was specially invited by British monarch King Charles III to a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of The King's Trust Awards 2024

This was after the singer delivered a captivating stage presence during the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The billionaire daughter, who happened to be an international ambassador of the project, looked lovely in a long peach-embellished gown as she presented two awards, "Global Young Achiever and Global Sustainability awards," from a brightly lit podium that enhanced her beauty.

She was also opportune to have brief moments with King Charles, among other top dignitaries present.

On Friday, May 24, the socialite uploaded a copy of an invitation from the monarch for a lush event held in his royal abode.

Cuppy expressed her delight at the invitation and disclosed that she was heading to Buckingham Palace right away.

“I’m off to Buckingham Palace,” she wrote on her X page.

The content of the glossy card reads:

"The Master of The King's Household is commanded by His Majesty to invite Ms Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola to a Reception to be given at Buckingham Palace by The King in celebration of The King's Trust Awards 2024."

DJ Cuppy’s latest appearance with King Charles raises curiosity. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

Pictures of DJ Cuppy and King Charles trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kpvlineo said:

"Stay aligned 👸👏👏👏💟."

chirosky19seventy4 said:

"Child of the King of Kings, well done. He has brought your gift before earthly kings 🎉."

cellarrouge said:

"I admire you alot Cuppy. You're doing great 🩶."

nrs.chelsea said:

"Keep going higher babbyyyyy."

official_kellybrown said:

"I could get you more flowers if you want 💐💐💐💐💐💐."

mastakiito said:

"Jesus baby 👏👏👏."

i_am_arabmoney01 said:

"U will appear before kings and queens."

stele_direct said:

"Well done gurl 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

princetk_9ja said:

"I just like her@Djcuppy without any reason💜💖her smile is gorgeous 🥰💖ómó Babaolowo💜💜😍🇨🇦🇬🇧🇳🇬💙💙💙."

now111_144 said:

"That very under estimated Achiever. Super Underdog Energy. Dey surprise and inspire dey go💪🏼✨✨✨✨✨."

olandeji said:

"Kai!!! Who go marry this one ? 😢."

unicorn.5654200 said:

"This is fire 🔥."

dazzlestudios_ said:

"Day 1 of being everywhere until someone notice I can handle their flyer and video editing for social media project request."

nuel_to_the_world said:

"I been wan marry u, but u Dey look down on me, u forget say I be working class."

DJ Cuppy gives lecture using her heartbreak

Florence Otedola spoke about the dissolution of her engagement with British boxer Ryan Taylor. During a press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

Source: Legit.ng