Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has joined the current raging zoning debate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, says state of origin is immaterial in the contest

Atiku made the plea at a National Executive Committee of the main opposition party in Abuja on Thursday, October 7

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has canvassed the retention of the zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in northern Nigeria.

Atiku made his position known at the opening session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Atiku is of the opinion that where a Nigerian president comes from is immaterial. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Buttressing his point, the former vice president recalled how he shunned pressure from the then PDP governors to contest for the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, to frustrate the re-election bid of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, there is no such thing as a president from southern Nigeria or a president from northern Nigeria, stressing that there is only one president; a president from Nigeria, for Nigeria and by Nigerians.

He cautioned that the position taken by NEC on the zoning controversy would determine the fate of the party in the 2023 election.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The decision of NEC today will either see PDP move into the villa in 2023 or not. Since inception, this party has faced serious challenges, and have risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and move forward.”

Bala Mohammed speaks on his rumoured presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said he is not desperate to contest the 2023 presidential election because power comes from God.

The governor made the comment during the prayer session held at Government House, Bauchi on Tuesday, October 5 to mark his 63rd birthday.

His words:

“Calls for me to run for the presidency, maybe it is because of my modest contributions in Bauchi. I cherish what I have become. Whenever you find yourself on leadership you need to thank God for testing you because leadership is a responsibility.”

Kwande: Southern Governors Forum demand on 2023 can divide Nigeria

In a related development, the deputy chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ambassador Yahaya Kwande has berated the Southern Governors Forum for its recent stance on the 2023 general elections.

Kwande, a former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, said the insistence of the forum that power returns back to the south in 2023 is capable of dividing the country.

He made the comment when he spoke to Arise TV via video conferencing on Tuesday, September 28.

