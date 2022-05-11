An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election has explained why it is important for him to emerge as the party's flagbearer

Bukola Saraki said that he has all the attributes need by any candidate to out-smart the former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu in the race

According to Saraki, the defeated Tinubu in 2015 to become the Senate president and would not hestitate to do the smae should PDP give him the opportunity

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said revealed how he managed to outwit the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in 2015 to become the Senate president in the Eighth Assembly.

Saraki while meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos appealed for support to secure the party's presidential ticket.

Saraki has assured members of the PDP in Lagos state that he would defeat Tinubu if given the 2023 presidential ticket. Photo: Bukola Saraki, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He also informed the Lagos delegates that he remained their own as someone who last defeated the “Emperor of Bourdillon” in 2015.

Recalling the events that led to his emergence as the president of Eighth Senate, the PDP presidential aspirant said Tinubu had vowed that he would not led the lawmakers during his time.

Saraki had joined the Senate in 2015 on the platform of the APC. He later emerged the president of the Eighth Senate against the preferred candidate of the party and Tinubu.

Continuning, Saraki noted that just like he defeated Tinubu in 2015, he would do the smae in the forthcoming 202 presidential election if handed the PDP ticket.

He added that the PDP in Lagos has continued to enjoy peace following his contribution and reconcilatory effort which he spearheaded in various states.

Betrayal or not? Jonathan's former VP reveals his preferred 2023 presidential candidate, gives reasons

Namadi Sambo, who served as the vice president of Goodluck Jonathan had described Bukola Saraki as the best candidate to lead Nigeria.

Sambo made the description during a meeting with delegates and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna state.

According to Sambo, Saraki is a young, organised and vibrant team player who would perform above standards as a president of the country.

Nigeria's old generation don't mean well for us, our yet unborn children, Saraki says

Saraki had earlier stated that the older generation does not mean well for Nigerian youths across the country and those abroad.

Bukola Saraki, a former president of the Eighth Senate also urged young Nigerians to partner with him to take over the country from the old generation.

According to the Saraki, he prevented the presidency from plunging the country into debt several times as a Senate president.

