A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has added another feather to his hat as he completed his master's program at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The man, who studied political science at UI, said he did his master's program in industrial relations and personnel management

He recounted how he spent six years at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) without achieving the result he had hoped for

Michael Elebiomayo, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, has celebrated completing his master's studies in industrial relations and personnel management at the prestigious institution.

Michael, who had his bachelor's studies in political science at the University of Ibadan, celebrated becoming a master's holder on Facebook.

A University of Ibadan graduate bags a master's degree from UNILAG. Photo Credit: Michael Elebiomayo

Source: Facebook

UNILAG master's holder reflects on academic journey

Michael also shared his convocation photoshoot on Facebook, which featured some pictures with his loved ones.

According to Michael, God guided his academic journey. He spoke about how he spent six years studying computer science at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) but did not achieve his desired result.

From OOU, he proceeded to UI for another undergraduate program at UI, before his master's program at UNILAG. He hinted at doing a PhD program next. In his words:

"My university journey was guided by God’s timing, not my own. I began with dreams and plans that led me six long years into Computer Science at OOU, yet the journey ended without the result I hoped for. In that season of waiting and pain, I learned that God’s silence is not His absence.

"When one door closed, He gave me the grace to begin again. At the University of Ibadan, He restored my hope and strengthened my resolve, leading me to earn a BSc in Political Science. Still, His hand was not done with me. He carried me forward to the prestigious University of Lagos, where I completed my MSc in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.

"Today, I see clearly that the delay was divine, the detour was intentional, and the process was preparation. What I thought was a setback was God aligning my steps. My journey is a testimony that when God rewrites your story, the ending is always worth the wait.” 🙏🎓✨

"BSC 🎓✅.

"MSc 🎓✅.

"PhD in view by God's grace."

A man celebrates bagging a master's degree from UNILAG after graduating from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Michael Elebiomayo

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UNILAG graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Felix Olakunle said:

"Congratulations, this is just the beginning of God's work in ur life may fulfill your desires in mighty name of Jesus Amen."

Sanyaolu Getbizzy Shegs said:

"Congratulations on completing your PhD! That’s an incredible achievement, well done."

Tosin Ogunfowoke said:

"Congratulations brotherly, Greater height in life. God bless you greatly."

Moyoninuoluwa Kasali O said:

"Congratulations to you, and I pray that this may mark the beginning of magnificent things in your life."

Umar Babs said:

"Congratulations bro...more of success, blessings and progress."

Kemisola Orelaja Amuda said:

"Your journey is a testament to the power of determination and trust in a higher plan. Congratulations to you 🎉."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate who chose a difficult course to challenge herself had graduated with a second-class upper degree.

UNILAG graduate who wrote exams pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG student who wrote her year four exam while being eight months pregnant had graduated with a second-class lower degree.

In a Facebook post, she shared her convocation photoshoot as she reflected on her academic journey, noting that what should have been a four-year program became seven years.

She appreciated God for carrying her through the periods of pressure and delay. She also expressed gratitude to her mother and husband for their prayers, sacrifices, and unwavering belief in her, as well as for walking this journey with her.

Source: Legit.ng