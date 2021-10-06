Senator Bala Mohammed says the pressure on him to run for the presidency in 2023 is due to his performances in Bauchi

The Bauchi state governor has been mentioned severally as a potential presidential aspirant in the 2023 polls

The governor, however, noted that he is not desperate to be the number one citizen of the country in the next elections

Bauchi - Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said he is not desperate to contest the 2023 presidential election because power comes from God.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the governor made the comment during the prayer session held at Government House, Bauchi on Tuesday, October 5 to mark his 63rd birthday.

His words:

“Calls for me to run for the presidency, maybe it is because of my modest contributions in Bauchi.

“I cherish what I have become. I know that there are some gaps here and there in terms of leadership and empowerment and so on.

“Whenever you find yourself on leadership you need to thank God for testing you because leadership is a responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has raised an alarm over alleged plans by some politicians to embark on a corruption campaign against Governor Yahaya Bello.

Channels Television reports that the allegation was made by the Kogi state commissioner of information, Kingsley Fanwo, who said the plot is not unconnected with the 2023 presidential race.

Kwande: Southern Governors Forum demand on 2023 can divide Nigeria

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ambassador Yahaya Kwande has berated the Southern Governors Forum for its recent stance on the 2023 general elections.

Kwande, a former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, said the insistence of the forum that power returns back to the south in 2023 is capable of dividing the country.

He made the comment when he spoke to Arise TV via video conferencing on Tuesday, September 28.

Northern ruling class accused of trying to foist Jonathan on Nigerians

In a related development, an unnamed All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held sway as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

The APC chieftain said:

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term.”

Source: Legit.ng