Books have always been powerful tools in the struggle for freedom of speech. They can inspire, challenge authority, and spark debate.

Yet, throughout history, some Nigerian authors have seen their works banned or censored, either for political reasons or for content deemed inappropriate.

Censorship refers to the control of information and ideas that should ordinarily circulate freely. It often involves suppressing or restricting books considered morally, politically, or socially objectionable.

While censorship can sometimes be positive, such as protecting children from explicit content, it becomes negative when it silences voices and limits freedom of expression.

Banned books

According to academic researcher, Emmanuel Ifeduba from Redeemer’s University, here are books by popular Nigerian authors that have been banned:

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart is one of Africa’s most celebrated novels. It explores the impact of British colonialism and Christian missionaries on Igbo society. The book’s critical portrayal of colonialism led to its ban in Malaysia, a former British colony.

Legal controversy also surrounded the title in 2011 when American rapper 50 Cent attempted to name his film All Things Fall Apart. The Chinua Achebe Foundation sued for $200,000, forcing him to change the title.

The Man Died by Wole Soyinka

Published in 1972, Wole Soyinka’s The Man Died recounts his imprisonment during the Nigerian civil war (1967–1970). Soyinka condemned the genocide against the Igbo people and supported Biafra, which led to his arrest and solitary confinement.

The Nigerian government banned the book, claiming it was libellous. In reality, the ban was part of a broader attempt to suppress accounts of the government’s role in the war.

Books censored in Kano

According to Emmanuel Ifeduba from Redeemer’s University, several Nigerian works have been censored in Kano for reasons ranging from morality to politics. These include:

- Sin is a Puppy that Follows You Home by Balarabe Ramat Yakubu

- Season of Crimson Blossoms by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

- Alhaki Kuykuyo Me by Balarabe Ramat Yakubu

- Mugun Zarma by Anty Bilkin Funtua

- Vultures in the Air by Zaynab Alkali and Al Infeld

- Kaico by Ado Ahmad

- Ku Rike Kissa Matta by Hadiza Sani Garba

- Cikan Fanciki by Hadiza Sani Garba

- Me Yafi Wannan? by Hadiza Sani Garba

- The Initiates by Zaynab Alkali

- The Whispering Trees by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

- City of Memories by Richard Ali

The banning of Nigerian books highlights the tension between protecting societal values and upholding freedom of expression.

