President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been confirmed.

The Senate gave the confirmation during plenary on Tuesday, October 5, The Nation reports.

Among those confirmed were:

1. George Abbah Ekpungu as Secretary (Cross River)

2. Luqman Muhammed (Edo)

3. Anumba Adaeze (Enugu);

4. Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara)

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

5. Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

The Senate gave the confirmation on Tuesday, October 5 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, the chairman of the committee, had made the recommendation for the confirmation.

EFCC Board: List of 5 new members freshly Appointed by President Buhari and the states they came from

Earlier, President Buhari had appointed a secretary and board members of the EFCC

The president forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

President Buhari's request was contained in a letter dated Friday, September 17, and read out by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, September 21.

In the letter, the president explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

He urged the Senate to confirm the nominees in the “usual expeditious manner.”

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, also confirmed the president's nominations in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Alleged N1.4billion subsidy fraud: EFCC chairman testifies in court

In another post, the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed to a Lagos High Court in the Ikeja Area how an oil marketer, Abubakar Peters, and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, forged documents to obtain N1.4bn as subsidy from the federal government.

The EFCC boss, who was in the witness box for over 6 hours on Wednesday, September 22, gave extensive details of how the EFCC conducted its investigations and uncovered the fraud.

Through the witness, the court also admitted in evidence several documents as proof of the alleged fraud.

Source: Legit.ng