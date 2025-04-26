An articulated truck on Saturday plunged from a bridge in Agege, Lagos, and landed on two commercial buses

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the truck driver lost control while navigating the bridge, leaving him with fractures in both arms

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident and shared further details

Lagos state - On Saturday, April 26, a yet-to-be-identified driver of an articulated truck sustained fractures in both arms after the truck he was driving plunged from the Pen Cinema Bridge located in the Agege area of Lagos state and fell on two commercial buses.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to Taofiq, the driver of the truck lost control while attempting to navigate his way on the bridge, leading to the truck falling off the bridge, The Punch reported.

The driver, who sustained serious injury on the spot, has been rushed to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent medical attention.

He said:

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority hereby notifies the general public of a grave road traffic incident that transpired earlier today along Agege, Old Abeokuta Road, involving a fully-laden truck (registration number: GGE 624 YJ) and two painted commercial Volkswagen buses.

“LASTMA Officers, responding with remarkable alacrity, successfully extricated the severely injured driver and immediately entrusted him to officers of the Elere Police Division. He was subsequently conveyed to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent medical intervention.”

Grave accident in Lagos: LASTMA officers take action

Continuing, Taofiq noted that the area was cordoned off by LASTMA operatives to prevent a secondary accident.

Reacting, the LASTMA general manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy to the injured driver while urging motorists to always exercise caution and vigilance.

Legit.ng reported that an accident occurred at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, April 7, 2025.

A private vehicle fell off the Otedola Bridge in the early hours of Monday, and the driver was rescued.

