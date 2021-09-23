EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed to a Lagos High Court, details of alleged forged documents by an oil marketer

The anti-graft agency gave a detailed explanation of how the commission carried out extensive findings on the matter

Meanwhile, the trial was stalled on Tuesday, September 21, following the absence of the defense counsel as several documents were obtained as proof of evidence

Ikeja, Lagos- The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed to a Lagos High Court in the Ikeja Area how an oil marketer, Abubakar Peters, and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, forged documents to obtain N1.4bn as subsidy from the federal government.

Channels TV reports that the EFCC boss, who was in the witness box for over 6 hours on Wednesday, September 22, gave extensive details of how the EFCC conducted its investigations and uncovered the fraud.

Through the witness, the court also admitted in evidence several documents as proof of the alleged fraud.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has testified in court, accuses Nadabo Energy of an alleged N1.4bn subsidy fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

It equally received a petition from the law firm of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, a report by The New Telegraph also indicate.

Meanwhile, Bawa will be back in court on Monday, November 1st, for his cross-examination.

Source: Legit