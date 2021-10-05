A young man has put in the work and succeeded in becoming a US citizen after years of being a student and working there

Among the people who commented on his post online were those who shared a similar experience, saying they also spent years getting citizenship

Others also believed that the government needs to do better, and cut down on the years of citizenship processing

A young man, David Fowler, who travelled abroad to study has succeeded after decades in America.

Taking to LinkedIn, he revealed that he finally become an American citizen after starting out as an immigrant.

Reflecting on his journey, he said that he came into the foreign country on a one-year student visa. Afterwards, he got a five-year working visa.

The man came into the US as a student.

Source: UGC

Happy new citizen

David posed with the country's flag made from balloons. Around him were also balloons of different colours on the floor.

Many people flooded his comment sections with messages of congratulations and how he worked hard for his new status.

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered hundreds of comments with over 6,000 likes.

John Zabroski said:

"Congratulations. Celebrate by attending the US Open next year?"

Timofey Asyrkin said:

"Wow, it takes very long, in Canada you can get citizenship in about 4-5 years end to end."

Favour Chisimdi Nwobodo said:

"Big congratulations."

Benny Thio said:

"Congrats, David! It also took me 13-years to become a citizen. It is a long process and needs to be fixed to cut that time in half or better. But I take pride in abiding by the laws to gain my citizenship legally. No shortcuts, no cheating, no lawbreaking..."

Man and his family became citizens of Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, got their citizenship in Canada.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God." The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

