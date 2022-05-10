In what is an embodiment of the caterpillar to butterfly transformation, a young doctor has shared before and after photos of his rise

In the first photo taken in 2018, Ronald Olum is seen emaciated and shirtless beside a stash of bricks that he worked on as a bricklayer

Juxtaposed beside it is the current photo of the young doctor donning medical scrubs, a stethoscope dangling from his neck, and huge smile on his face

A young Ugandan doctor named Ronald Olum has shared the before and after photos of his transformation from an emaciated bricklayer to a graduate medical doctor.

Dr Olum is set to graduate from Makerere University in Uganda. Photos: Ronald Olum.

In the first photo, the medic is seen shirtless standing next to a row of bricks, while the second shows him in an office with a stethoscope dangling from his neck.

The juxtaposition shows the path that he has taken over four years, an inspirational journey from grass to grace.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:

"I will be graduating with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from Makerere University on May 23. The story behind this journey that began in 2003 is a book in writing and deserves celebration."

He revealed that he started the course in August 2016, adding that the first picture was taken while he was in the third year during the December 2018 holidays.

When Legit.ng contacted him for a comment on the story, the doctor said he has been a bricklayer from childhood and also did the work while on holidays from school. His words:

"It wasn't a transition. It's something we have been doing at home during holidays. Ever since my childhood times till medical school days."

He also gave a little insight into his background when Legit.ng wanted to know. He said:

"Not sure where to begin from. It's quite a long one. In brief, I was born from a humble background and spent my earlier life in Northern Uganda during the Lord resistance Army War. I have been able to work hard throughout and achieved maying things."

Public reactions

@Genuinewakiso:

"Surely, we must arrange a gift for this hard made scientist. You are an exceptional inspiration to all strugglers. We honor you."

@AgonzaChristop2:

"Glory be to God who enabled you to make it through, that's a great inspiration. Always get some time and back to your former schools so that you can inspire and encourage those young Ugandans."

@SolomonGobba:

"Congratulations Sir. It's been an honour learning from you over the past years. May the path ahead only get better."

@ZubaArima:

"Your story is indeed a great lesson to several individuals who feel like giving up in life. Congrats Dr., we celebrate your success."

