Nigerian Man Celebrates as He Welcomes First Child after 8 Years of Waiting, Says "It's Been Traumatising"
- A Nigerian accountant identified as Samson Olubode and his wife, Temilade Ireti Aladejobi have been blessed with a baby after 8 years of marriage
- Samson told Legit.ng that the waiting period was a traumatising experience especially after trying all they could to no avail
- According to the new father who is a resident of Ipaja-Command, Lagos, before the blessing, they spent all their life savings trying to get a child
Samson Olubode and his wife, Temilade Ireti Aladejobi are the latest parents in town as they have been blessed with a baby boy. The baby is named Bernard Kolade Timothy Olubode.
However, their blessing came after 8 years of waiting and spending a lot of money trying to conceive.
It has been traumatising
Narrating their ordeal before the arrival of their bundle of joy, Sampson told Legit.ng that they spent all their life savings trying to conceive, saying it was a traumatising experience.
He said:
"It's been traumatising. Especially when our younger siblings were getting married years after our wedding, conceiving and giving birth to children.
"We did all we could but. We spent all our life savings seeking treatments both medical and traditional."
Sampson says he needs a job
The new father said in a tweet that he is still looking for a job to be able to take care of his family properly.
He revealed that his wife has been the one taking care of the family from money made from her shop. He said he has applied for numerous jobs but has been unsuccessful.
His words:
"I have applied to hundreds of positions but couldn't get a job despite knowing my job so well with rich experience. My wife has been footing the bills from the proceeds of her shop. She sells drinks."
Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.
The beautiful kids were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos to the admiration of many.
When their story broke online, many were inspired by the great testimony.
Source: Legit.ng